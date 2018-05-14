Opto 2 click - optical galvanic isolation on a Click board™

Let's eliminate those straight currents. Opto 2 click is our new Click board that provides optical galvanic isolation.

Providing optical galvanic isolation

You can use Opto 2 click to make sure the input side of your project is not at risk from high voltage surges.

The main component on the Click board is four Toshiba's TLP2770, 20-Mbps low-power optocouplers. You can see them marked OC1-OC4 in the middle of the board. The speed of the optocouplers can be up to 20MHz.

All these optoisolation elements require low input current to be driven - 1.3mA is the minimum.

Opto-isolators

As the name indicates, opto-isolators send data over light waves. The source of light (the sender) and the photo-sensitive element (receiver) are not in connected electrically - in most cases, they are held in an isolated plastic container.

For more information about Opto 2 click, visit the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika