Opto 2 click - optical galvanic isolation on a Click board™

Let's eliminate those straight currents. Opto 2 click is our new Click board that provides optical galvanic isolation.
Providing optical galvanic isolation
You can use Opto 2 click to make sure the input side of your project is not at risk from high voltage surges.
The main component on the Click board is four Toshiba's TLP2770, 20-Mbps low-power optocouplers. You can see them marked OC1-OC4 in the middle of the board. The speed of the optocouplers can be up to 20MHz.
All these optoisolation elements require low input current to be driven - 1.3mA is the minimum.
Opto-isolators
