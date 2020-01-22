One Shot Click is a monostable multivibrator (also known as a “one-shot” pulse generator) with a programmable pulse width of 1μs to 33.6 seconds.

The LTC6993-2 is a crucial part of the One Shot Click and it is a versatile silicon timing device, from Analog devices. This Click also offers configurability for positive or negative output pulse, fast recovery time, 70μA supply current, CMOS output driver 20mA sources/sinks and many more useful features, which makes this Click board™ an ideal choice for applications such as watchdog timers, frequency discriminators, missing pulse detection, Envelope Detection and more.

For more information about the One Shot Click, please visit the product page.

