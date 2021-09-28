One more board from Maker Factory has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard

Today we present you the SensorIO development board. This is the 3rd development board from Maker Factory that has embraced the mikroBUS standard™.

SensorIO is a powerful and versatile ARM Cortex®-M4, mbed™-Enabled, Internet-of-Things development board targeted to the prototyping and developing of connected devices. Its rich set of features makes it a versatile prototyping and development platform for Wi-Fi™ connected products. It also features 2 mikroBUS™ sockets.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out all about the mikroBUS™ standard by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

Our business relationship with Maker Factory continues to develop, and it is starting to make a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 372 boards. We are sure this number will go up again very soon, so continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

For more information about all Maker Factory development boards that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.

Your Mikroe