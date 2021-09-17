One board from Microchip has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard

Today we present you the CAN Bus Analyzer development board. This is the 73rd development board from Microchip that has embraced the mikroBUS standard™.



The CAN Bus Analyzer FD (CBA-FD) development tool is intended to be a simple-to-use, low-cost CAN Bus monitor which can be used to develop and debug a high-speed CAN network. The tool features a broad range of functions which allow it to be used across various market segments including automotive, marine, industrial and medical.

