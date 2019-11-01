NXP x mikroBUS™

New NXP products have adopted the mikroBUS™ standard!

The LS1028ARDB and the LS1046A Freeway board now use our standard that helps simplify development and maximize efficiency.

Our relationship with NXP has always been prosperous and it continues to produce top-notch tools.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out the what else is synonymous with the mikroBUS™ norm, by visiting the mikroBUS™ page. Trust us when we say, it just clicks!

For more information about the NXP & Mikroe collaboration, please visit their products page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe