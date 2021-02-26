nvSRAM 3 Click is a compact add-on board that contains the most reliable nonvolatile memory. This board features the CY14B101I, a 1-Mbit nvSRAM organized as 128K words of 8 bits each with a fully-featured real-time clock from Cypress Semiconductor. The embedded elements incorporate the QuantumTrap technology and provide highly reliable nonvolatile storage of data. It provides infinite read and writes cycles with an additional automatic backup switch. Data transfer, initiated by the user through I2C commands, from SRAM to the nonvolatile elements takes place automatically at Power-Down. On the other hand, during the Power-Up, data is restored to the SRAM from the nonvolatile memory.



This Click board™ is suitable for all applications that require fast access and high reliability of stored data, and unlimited endurance.

