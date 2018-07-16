NO2 click - accurate nitrogen-dioxide gas sensor

Nitrogen Dioxide is one of highly reactive gases. Breathing air with a high concentration of NO2 can irritate airways in the human respiratory system. This gas primarily gets in the air from the burning of fuel. NO2 forms from emissions from cars, trucks and buses, power plants, and off-road equipment. Having this in mind, you will probably want to detect its concentration in the air around you. This is where NO2 click board™ gets on the scene.



The sensor used on this board is the 3SP-NO2-20 (110-502) gas sensor from SPEC Sensors, which can sense NO2 concentration up to 20ppm. The sensor has a very short response time, however the longer it is exposed to a particular gas, the more accurate data it can provide.



The Click board™ has two additional ICs onboard. The first one is the MCP3221, a 12-bit successive approximation register A/D converter, from Microchip. The second IC is the OPA344, a single supply, rail to rail operational amplifier, from Texas Instruments.



In order to learn more about our new click board, please visit the product's webpage.



