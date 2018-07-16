NO2 click - accurate nitrogen-dioxide gas sensor

Nitrogen Dioxide is one of
The sensor used on this board is the 3SP-NO2-20 (110-502) gas sensor from SPEC Sensors, which can sense NO2 concentration up to 20ppm. The sensor has a very short response time, however the longer it is exposed to a particular gas, the more accurate data it can provide.
The Click board™ has two additional ICs onboard. The first one is the MCP3221, a 12-bit successive approximation register A/D converter, from Microchip. The second IC is the OPA344, a single supply, rail to rail operational amplifier, from Texas Instruments.
In order to learn more about our new click board, please visit the product's webpage.
Yours sincerely,
Mikroelektronika