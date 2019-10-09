NO2 2 click is a gas sensor Click board™, equipped with the MiCS-2714, a compact metal oxide (MOS) sensor. This sensor reacts to the presence of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and hydrogen (H2).

Nitrogen Dioxide is one of highly reactive gases. Breathing air with a high concentration of NO2 can irritate airways in the human respiratory system. This gas primarily gets in the air from the burning of fuel. NO2 forms from emissions from cars, trucks and buses, power plants, and off-road equipment. Having this in mind, you will probably want to detect its concentration in the air around you. This is where NO2 2 click board™ gets on the scene.

This Click board™ uses the MiCS-2714 sensor - a robust sensor, which can be used in harsh environment for gas leakage detection, in breath checking applications, early fire detection, etc.

For more information about the NO2 2 click, please visit the product page.

