NINA-W152 Click featuring a professional-grade multi-radio WiFi/BLE module

Combine WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity for a wide range of applications with NINA-W152

NINA-W152 Click is a compact add-on board designed for easy integration of WiFi and Bluetooth communication into your projects. Based on the NINA-W152 multi-radio module from u-blox, it offers advanced wireless capabilities.

KEY FEATURES:

WiFi connectivity: Supports Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n in the 2.4GHz ISM band

Bluetooth capability: Dual-mode Bluetooth BR/EDR v4.2+EDR and Bluetooth Low Energy v4.2

Internal antenna: Equipped with an internal PIFA antenna for optimal wireless performance

Interface options: Supports both UART and SPI interfaces with hardware flow control (CTS/RTS) and a maximum SPI clock speed of 10MHz

Security features: Secure boot and enterprise-level security with WPA2/WPA3 standards

Global certification: Certified for use in the UK, US, Canada, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, and South Africa

System control: SYS BOOT jumper for boot mode selection, and dual buttons (SW1 and SW2) for bootloader and UART configuration

Additional I/O: Unpopulated J2 header with four general-purpose input pins and one general-purpose I/O pin

User indicator: Configurable RGB LED indicator for status indication

APPLICATIONS:



Enable wireless communication in telematics for vehicle tracking and fleet management

Connect industrial automation devices and systems for remote monitoring and control

Provide smart building features like lighting control, HVAC, and security systems

Enable wireless data transmission for environmental monitoring and other sensor applications

Support wireless communication for medical equipment and patient monitoring

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about NINA-W152 Click visit the official product page.



