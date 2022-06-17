NFC Tag 5 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a compact NFC tag IC. This board features the M24LR64E-R, a dynamic NFC/RFID tag IC with a dual interface 64-Kbit EEPROM from STMicroelectronics. It features an I2C interface alongside an RF contactless interface operating at 13.56MHz, organized as 8192×8 bits in the I2C mode and 2048×32 bits in the ISO 15693 and ISO 18000-3 mode 1 RF mode. The M24LR64E-R also features an energy harvesting analog output and a user-configurable digital output pin, used as an interrupt, toggling during either RF write in progress or RF busy mode.

This Click board™ represents an ideal solution for rapidly integrating NFC tag technology in any custom application such as industrial or medical equipment, consumer electronics, and more.

