NFC Extend Click is a NFC tag device with possibility of using any shape and size external antenna, offering 16 Kbit of electrically erasable programmable memory (EEPROM).

This Click Board™ offer two communication interfaces. The first one is an I2C serial link and can be operated from a DC power supply. The second one is a RF link activated when Click Board™ act as a contactless memory powered by the received carrier electromagnetic wave. It is perfectly suited for using in wide variety of applications, such as NFC enabled business cards, stickers, wristbands, key fobs, pens, movie passes, hang tags, medication bottles, and many more.

