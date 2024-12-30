NFC 7 Click - I2C compliant with NFC Forum and NCI 2.0 standards

Integrate Near Field Communication (NFC) functionality into various applications with PN7160A1HN/C100

NFC 7 Click is a compact add-on board designed to easily integrate Near-Field Communication (NFC) functionality into a wide range of applications. It is based on the PN7160A1HN/C100, an NFC controller from NXP, fully compliant with NFC Forum and NCI 2.0 standards.

KEY FEATURES:



NFC communication: Enables contactless communication between devices within a short range

Enables contactless communication between devices within a short range I2C communication: Achieves easy integration with microcontrollers

Achieves easy integration with microcontrollers Low power consumption: Optimizes power consumption for battery-powered devices

Optimizes power consumption for battery-powered devices High sensitivity: Ensures reliable communication even with weak signals

Ensures reliable communication even with weak signals Multiple NFC standards support: Supports various NFC standards, including ISO/IEC 14443, ISO/IEC 15693, MIFARE, and FeliCa.

Supports various NFC standards, including ISO/IEC 14443, ISO/IEC 15693, MIFARE, and FeliCa. Standalone card emulation: Allows the board to emulate an NFC tag

APPLICATIONS:



Enable contactless payments using NFC technology

using NFC technology Provide secure access control to buildings and devices

to buildings and devices Make data exchange between devices

between devices Enable NFC-based features in wearable devices

devices Enable NFC-based control of smart home devices

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about NFC 7 Click - I2C visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE