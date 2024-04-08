WE HAVE REACHED

NFC 5 Click is a compact add-on board designed for advanced NFC applications. This board features the ST25R3918, a multipurpose NFC transceiver from STMicroelectronics. This Click board™ is built to cater to the growing needs of the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, providing robust NFC reader functionalities, passive peer-to-peer communication, and card emulation modes with outstanding analog performance. Its notable features include exceptional read range with minimal power output, advanced noise reduction, and compatibility with ISO14443, ISO15693, and NFC Forum Tag types 1, 2, 4, and 5. Additionally, the board supports SPI and I2C interfaces, offering operational flexibility and making it suitable for various applications, from consumer electronics to IoT, brand protection, access control, and customer engagement.

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

