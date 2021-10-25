NFC 4 Click is a compact add-on board that contains an NFC transceiver for contactless communication. This board features the ST25R3916, a multi-purpose NFC transceiver supporting passive peer-to-peer functionality and NFC card-emulation mode, as well as NFC reader operation from STMicroelectronics. It features high RF output power to directly drive an antenna etched on the PCB, alongside its tuning circuit, at high efficiency. The ST25R3916 also represents an EMVCo reader fully compliant with ISO 14443A/B, ISO 15693, ISO 18092, Felica, and NFC Forum standards. Thanks to the ST25R3916, this Click board™ provides all the features designers need to quickly market and comply with relevant NFC specifications.

This Click board™ represents an ideal solution for rapidly integrating NFC technology in any custom application.

For more information about NFC 4 Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe