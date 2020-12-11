NFC 2 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a highly integrated NFC transceiver for contactless communication. This board features the PN7150, the best plug&play high-performance full NFC solution with integrated firmware and NCI interface designed for contactless communication at 13.56 MHz from NXP USA Inc. This I2C configurable transceiver utilizes an outstanding modulation and demodulation concept completely integrated for different kinds of contactless communication methods and protocols. It can operate both in Reader Mode and in Card Mode.

This Click board™ is the ideal solution for rapidly integrating NFC technology in any application.

