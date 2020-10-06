QuickDAQ.mikroBUS™ Next Generation Development System

Let's face it, writing software is a lot of fun and writing software that interacts with the real world, as embedded systems do, is even more fun. But even for seasoned experts, working with hardware can be extremely difficult, and the complexity and hassle of just getting up and going is often an enormous obstacle. The QuickDAQ.mikroBUS™ project was born out of the desire to make working with custom electronics dramatically simpler, faster, and cheaper.



The QuickDAQ.mikroBUS™ board allows common embedded peripheral interfaces, such as GPIO, Analog input, PWM, SPI, I2C, UART, to be easily accessed directly from your PC by using it with Virtuoso Low-Code Environment. Virtuoso is a state-of-the-art general-purpose Low-Code platform, which means it gives you the ability to design applications at a high level of abstraction without writing any code. You can also effortlessly host virtual microprocessors in your app, which is where the power of combining the QuickDAQ.mikroBUS™ with Virtuoso really shines. With Virtuoso and over 850+ Click boards™, developers can build and test embedded hardware and software with unparalleled productivity.



BRINGING IT ALL TOGETHER



The QuickDAQ.mikroBUS™, with the Virtuoso low-code environment, provides the absolute fastest and most flexible way to tackle your experiments, hobbies, and design projects, using code that you can always migrate to a real microcontroller. The QuickDAQ.mikroBUS™ provides the ideal base platform for any design. And for backers helping to bring this product to market, Embeddetech has partnered with Mikroe to provide some very sweet reward options. You can buy the QuickDAQ.mikroBUS™ board by itself, sure, but to fully experience the dizzyingly lightning-quick speeds in setting up your working functionality, you should definitely use this as an opportunity to load up on Click board™ sensors. With the availability of over 850 Click boards™ (and growing), the platform offers enormous versatility.



Find more information about QuickDAQ.mikroBUS™ crowdfunding campaign on GroupGets that is active now, learn how to donate, and check out everything regarding this campaign by visiting the project page.



Your Mikroe