New Youtube video has just been uploaded!

Today, our trustworthy presenter Stefan, delves into the intricacies of the NFC Extend Click.

This Click board™ is NFC tag interface device with possibility of using any shape and size external antenna, offering 16 Kbit of electrically erasable programmable memory (EEPROM). This Click Board™ offer two communication interfaces. The first one is an I2C serial link and can be operated from a DC power supply, and the second one is a RF link activated when Click Board™ act as a contactless memory powered by the received carrier electromagnetic wave.

It is perfectly suited for using in wide variety of applications, such as NFC enabled business cards, stickers, wristbands, key fobs, pens, movie passes, hang tags, medication bottles, and many more.

Stefan also dedicated valuable time to explaining the code for this Click, so this is definitely essential viewing for anyone looking to do some work with the NFC Extend Click.

For more information about the NFC Extend Click, please visit the product page, and to see the full episode, please go to Mikroe‘s YouTube channel.

