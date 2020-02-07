New YouTube video

Our YouTube channel is back in business! It has always been around but now we are going to really utilize and promote it with new and fresh ideas.

The first of many more videos to come features one of our stellar interns, Stefan Toljic, who explains to the viewers how a project made with Mikroe‘s products actually works.

The topic of the first video – security, and the working title of the demo is Secure And Safe. This example was made using several of our products, including four Click boards™: the IR Sense 3 Click, an infrared sensor; the 4x4 RGB Click, a matrix of 16 "intelligent" RGB elements, forming a 4x4 display screen; the BUZZ Click, which produces audio signals; and the GSM2 Click, a compact quad-band GSM cellular network communication solution. The project was developed on the Clicker 2 for STM32 board, with the help of the mikroBUS Shield for Mikromedia. The roles they play in this scenario are explained in more detail in the video.

Stefan and our other interns put this little contraption together and we believe he did a phenomenal job presenting, do you?

We plan on making this a regular activity, with the tempo of videos yet to be determined. Please like, share, subscribe and give us a comment on how the video looks and what are the topics you would like to hear about in the near future.

To see the video we are talking about, please visit our YouTube channel.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe