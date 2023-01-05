New Year's Party at MIKROE

We are back from our little break, and we are bringing you the atmosphere from the New Year's party! We organized a traditional New Year's party for us and our families, and it was truly phenomenal!







So many great things happened last year that we had to make a memorable event to end it. This one was exceptional because everyone had fun – regardless of age. We arranged fun activities for our young ones - a New Year's play, culminating with gifts from MIKROE's Santa, and of course, we took photos for the family album.





The adults had their own version of fun - good food, wine, and music. We wanted to spread the joy around by organizing our own game of Secret Santa, which went exceptionally well, and everyone got a special gift to end the year on a happy note.

We hope your 2022 was great as well, and we wish you good fortune and success during this year!

Your MIKROE