New Year's Party 2022



We are back from our little break and we are bringing you atmosphere from the New Year's party! After two years, we organized a traditional New Year's party and it was truly phenomenal.

So many great things happened last year that we had to make a memorable event to end it. This one was very special because everyone had fun – regardless of age. We arranged fun activities for our young ones - a Magician, culminating with gifts from MIKROE's Santa.

The adults had their own version of fun - karaoke, wine and excellent food. We wanted to spread the joy around by organizing our own game of Secret Santa, which went extremely well, and everyone got a special gift to end the year on a happy note.

We hope your 2021 was great as well, and we wish you good fortune and success during this year!

Your MIKROE