New NXP - LPCXpresso55S36 board have also adopted the mikroBUS™ standard

Another development board from NXP has embraced mikroBUS™ standard - LPCXpresso55S36 Development board.

We are glad that our business relationship with NXP continues to develop and makes a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out all about the mikroBUS™ standard, by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 428 boards. Trust us when we say, it just clicks!

For more information about NXP that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.

Your Mikroe