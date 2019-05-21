New MCU Card standard makes it possible to use MCUs regardless of their vendor.

Fusion development boards offer the new MCU card standard and modular approach in the type. This luxury is offered by having a standardized MCU Card socket which allows very simple installation and replacement of the microcontroller unit (MCU).

The MCU Card standard makes it possible to use MCUs regardless of their vendor.

One MCU card standard supports multiple ARM MCU families: STM32 , TIVA , KINETIS , CEC , and MSP.

The high-speed connector offers low-profile integration of the MCU card and socket with female / male connectors. This eliminates the wrong insertion, which adds to some of the inventions that offer the 8th generation of development boards.

The MCU card has standardized dimensions and two 168-pin mezzanine connectors with the standardized pinout that can support a various number of pin varieties for specific hardware requirement. This makes each MCU Card a self-contained unit, allowing the development board to operate on a logic level, not having to facilitate specific requirements of many different MCUs. Most importantly, it allows swapping MCU Cards easily during the development phase, without any additional hardware interventions.

Such an approach gives developers a unique opportunity to take the most efficient and effortless way to envision the design ideas.

From the top side, each MCU Card has a clearly labeled MCU family: MCU CARDS for KINETIS, STM32, and TIVA, also have it's PORT width printed just below the MCU family label (8-BIT PORT, 16-BIT PORT, 32-BIT PORT).

In addition, the pins are grouped in accordance with mikroBUS™ sockets to which they are routed. Therefore, there are 5 groups of pins. The pins labeled with yellow color belong to mikroBUS™ sockets, while the white labels represent corresponding pins on the MCU. On the bottom side of the MCU Card, users can find the hardware revision number of the MCU Card itself, as well as the link to the www.mikroe.com web page.

With new MCU Card standard, Mikroe brings you a new meaning of rapid prototyping!

