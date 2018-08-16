New distributor in India - MG Automation Technologies

We are proud to announce that we got another Indian distributor in our network - MG Automation Technologies.



They started a business back in 2011. Two college students, still in their final year, decided to open an online store for electronics. It turns out business started very well and continued to grow unstoppably. Today they help setup maker spaces, innovation centers, IoT Labs in schools, colleges, companies. They are also specialized in custom sourcing as well as custom engineering for industries.



MG Automation Technologies is located in Nagpur, which is the winter capital, a sprawling metropolis, and the third largest city of the Indian state of Maharashtra after Mumbai and Pune. Nagpur is the 13th largest Indian city in terms of population. It has been proposed as one of the Smart Cities in Maharashtra.



If you are nearby, feel free to pay them a visit.

