New Distrelec board has adopted the mikroBUS™ standard

The new product that has adopted the mikroBUS™ standard that helps simplify development and maximize efficiency is the PI 4 Click Shield from Distrelec.

Our business relationship with Distrelec is continuing to develop and it is starting to make a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

The portfolio of boards that have adopted the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 249 boards. We are sure this number will go up again very soon so we urge you to continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out the what else is synonymous with the mikroBUS™ standard, by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

For more information about all Distrelec boards that have adopted the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.

