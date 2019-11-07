New boards adopt mikroBUS™

New products have adopted the mikroBUS™ standard!
Various companies have decided to use the mikroBUS™ socket that helps simplify development and maximize efficiency.
These new product that utilize the mikroBUS™ standard are:
- ESP32 Evaluation Board from Makerfactory
- phyCORE-AM65x Carrier Board from PHYTEC
- Xpress-Dual-Click from Tindie
- Ambiq Micro's mikroBUS Shield from Ambiqmicro
- Programmable USB Hub from Capable Robot Components
- KETCube from Loratech
- 16 bites PIC fejlesztőpanel V2 from Hobbi-Elektronika
- E-blocks2 click board from Matrix
- ESP32 Gateway board and the ESP32 rapid development click board, from Circuit Tree
Our relationship with these great companies is developing on a daily basis and we look forward to continuing it and shaping the future of the embedded world.
The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out the what else is synonymous with the mikroBUS™ norm, by visiting the mikroBUS™ page. Trust us when we say, it just clicks!
For more information about the collaborations, please visit the official mikroBUS™ page.
Sincerely yours,
Mikroe