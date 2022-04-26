New 8th generation development boards landing page is live!

Since we are committed to improving your experience on our website, we have designed a new landing page for our 8th generation development boards.

To meet all the specific needs of embedded engineers, we have created a variety of 8th generation development boards for different microcontroller architectures. Redesigned from the ground up, equipped with unique features never seen before in the embedded industry, the 8th generation of development boards are engineered for immersive project development that empowers speed and outstanding results. With new world standards, they are ideal for rapid prototyping with everything that engineers might need for their project development.

Invest in your time

Rapid prototyping is the most efficient way of dealing with your resources. The 8th generation of development boards are designed with high efficiency in mind by allowing the user to stay focused on what really matters. Visit our new landing page, and choose the perfect one for you.

