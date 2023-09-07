Let's make some Cake with CMake! - NECTO’s Project Explorer Advanced Stuff

A build tool had become an indispensable asset, orchestrating the complex process of compiling code for specific target hardware, managing dependencies, and configuring various build options. Connecting NECTO's Project Explorer with a build tool had to be done. CMake, a cross-platform tool for build automation, is the chosen one. By incorporating the CMake build tool, NECTO empowers embedded developers to streamline the compilation and deployment of code, ensuring that it is optimized for the target platform and adheres to strict resource constraints. This not only accelerates development cycles but also contributes to the reliability of embedded projects.



We are excited to present you with a new episode of the NECTO Studio Series on YouTube. Our Creative Roads Manager, Branko Jaksic, will briefly clarify "How-tos" when we talk about how NECTO’s Project Explorer employs the CMake build tool. From this episode, you will get some insights about how to start developing a build script; how to connect Your source files with the build script, and some more tricks and tips of trade... Let's get started:



"BUILD UP" YOUR I o T APP

The main thing about the significance of efficient embedded projects, the role of a build tool within an Integrated Development Environment (IDE) takes on heightened significance. Embedded systems demand a unique set of challenges, where hardware and software intricacies must seamlessly converge. Within the context of embedded projects, a build tool within an IDE serves as a linchpin for success, facilitating the creation of robust and efficient embedded systems while fostering collaboration among development teams working on these complex projects.

SEE IT FOR YOURSELF

We remind you that NECTO Studio IDE is completely free for non-commercial use, and you can download it for Windows, MacOS, and Linux at the official NECTO Studio page.



The decision to start releasing tutorials for MIKROE software and hardware product lines proves to be immensely beneficial for our company and our valued customers. By providing accessible and comprehensive guidance, we empower individuals, regardless of their expertise level, to unlock the full potential of NECTO Studio. These tutorials will serve as invaluable resources, accelerating the learning curve and reducing the barriers to entry for our products. By offering step-by-step instructions, practical demonstrations, and real-life examples, we enable users to gain a deep understanding of our software and hardware, maximizing their efficiency and productivity. Moreover, these tutorials foster a stronger connection between our customers and our brand, as they appreciate the support and resources we provide to help them SUCCEED!





