NECTO’s Library Manager – Back to the Basics

Library Managers are responsible for curating and maintaining a repository of reusable code modules, libraries, and components. These libraries encompass everything from hardware drivers and communication protocols to algorithms and data structures optimized for embedded environments. Library Managers facilitate code reuse, promoting best practices and efficiency across projects, ultimately enabling teams to deliver robust and reliable solutions. NECTO has its own Library Manager, providing the foundation upon which innovative embedded systems are built.



We are excited to present you with a new episode of NECTO Studio Series on YouTube. Our Creative Roads Manager, Branko Jaksic will give you a brief clarification on "How-tos" when we talk about NECTO’s Library Manager. From this episode you will get some insights about day-to-day interaction between you as a developer on one side, and Library Manager on the other side looks like. You will get “real feel” about installing a software library into your project; you will analyze header file of a library you just installed, and you will write some code based upon this library! Let's get started:



Become a proficient Librarian

Library Managers within an IDE serves as a centralized tool that allows developers to search for, add, update, and remove libraries seamlessly. With a Library Manager, developers can access a vast repository of open-source and third-party libraries, making it effortless to incorporate functionality like frameworks, APIs, and plugins into their projects. This functionality helps streamline the development process, ensuring that projects remain up-to-date with the latest versions of libraries, enhancing code reliability, and fostering collaboration among developers by providing a standardized way to manage dependencies.

We remind you that NECTO Studio IDE is completely free for non-commercial use, and you can download it for Windows, MacOS, and Linux at the official NECTO Studio page.



The decision to start releasing tutorials for MIKROE software and hardware product lines proves to be immensely beneficial for our company and our valued customers. By providing accessible and comprehensive guidance, we empower individuals, regardless of their expertise level, to unlock the full potential of NECTO Studio. These tutorials will serve as invaluable resources, accelerating the learning curve and reducing the barriers to entry for our products. By offering step-by-step instructions, practical demonstrations, and real-life examples, we enable users to gain a deep understanding of our software and hardware, maximizing their efficiency and productivity. Moreover, these tutorials foster a stronger connection between our customers and our brand, as they appreciate the support and resources we provide to help them SUCCEED!





