NECTO v6.0 and LVGL | Explained!

LVGL, a versatile open-source graphics library, empowers developers to craft visually compelling user interfaces for embedded systems with efficiency and ease. NECTO Studio introduces LVGL as a powerful asset, enabling developers to seamlessly design captivating graphical user interfaces for embedded systems with ease and efficiency.



We are excited to present you with the video of our NECTO Studio Series category on YouTube! During this tutorial, you will develop a deeper understanding on how to start using LVGL from within NECTO Studio!



The focus is on demonstrating how to effectively utilize the LVGL graphics library within NECTO, a platform commonly used for embedded systems development. You will be guided through the process of leveraging LVGL to create graphical user interfaces (GUIs) using two distinct methods. Firstly, by graphical-based approach, illustrating how to design and implement a simple example GUI using the visual tools provided within NECTO. Subsequently, the video delves into the coding aspect, demonstrating how the same GUI can be created programmatically by writing code to define and configure LVGL elements. By presenting both graphical and coding methods, the video aims to provide viewers with a comprehensive understanding of LVGL integration within NECTO and equip them with the knowledge to create sophisticated GUIs tailored to their specific embedded system requirements.

Efficient Embedded UI Library: LVGL

LVGL is an open-source graphics library primarily designed for embedded systems and IoT devices, offering a comprehensive suite of features to facilitate the creation of visually appealing and responsive user interfaces (UIs). LVGL provides developers with a toolkit for designing UIs with various graphical elements such as buttons, sliders, charts, and containers. LVGL adopts an object-oriented approach, enabling developers to easily customize and extend its functionality through object-oriented programming techniques. Additionally, LVGL's active community fosters continuous development and support, with regular updates and contributions enhancing its usability, performance, and feature set.

We remind you that NECTO Studio IDE is completely free for non-commercial use, and you can download it for Windows, MacOS, and Linux at the official NECTO Studio page.



The decision to start releasing tutorials for MIKROE software and hardware product lines proves to be immensely beneficial for our company and our valued customers. By providing accessible and comprehensive guidance, we empower individuals, regardless of their expertise level, to unlock the full potential of NECTO Studio. These tutorials will serve as invaluable resources, accelerating the learning curve and reducing the barriers to entry for our products. By offering step-by-step instructions, practical demonstrations, and real-life examples, we enable users to gain a deep understanding of our software and hardware, maximizing their efficiency and productivity.



Moreover, these video tutorials foster a stronger connection between our customers and our brand, as they appreciate the support and resources we provide to help them SUCCEED!



Your MIKROE