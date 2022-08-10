NECTO Studio v2.1.0

Dear NECTO Studio user,

NECTO 2.1.0 is here! Welcome to the August 2022 release of NECTO Studio. We are proud to present a significant update! This month's release brings you NECTO Studio with a completely new UI/UX experience. The first official AI support in NECTO Studio has come. We have supported Tabnine AI code completion assistant. It predicts and suggests your next lines of code based on context and syntax. NECTO Studio has survived some colossal changes. Just to name a few:

Tabnine code completion support

Auto code formatting

Icons, color & font improvements

Package Manager

Planet Debug

Project Manager

Library Manager



Continue reading to see what new features and improvements the software department worked on.

NEW FEATURES

1. Tabnine code completion support

Code faster with whole-line & full function support code completions. Tabnine predicts and suggests your next lines of code based on context & syntax.



Whole line code completions

Full-function code completions

Natural language to code

Get long, accurate and advanced code completions to become a superpower 10x developer.

2. Auto code formatting

Added clang-format beautifier support. Speed up your coding and let the clang-format apply coding rules for you automatically. Let the beautifier think about margins, the position of brackets, spacing, and new lines.

IMPROVEMENTS

1. Icons, color & font improvements

We bring you NECTO Studio in a new modern suite. We have equipped it with a new set of contemporary light & thin icons, balanced with refreshed color theme shades for a maximized contrast between fonts and icons. Font & icon sizes are adjusted to bring you pure UI/UX satisfaction when you code your favorite program.



2. Package Manager & Planet Debug

2.1 Package Manager

Package Manager is visually updated to bring you more information at first glance. Items are now smaller with a colored icon indicating the state of the package:



white for available,

green for installed,

orange for an update.

You can always get other unselected package information on mouse hover. There is a package image on the currently selected package item.

Buttons for installing, removing and opening examples are visually adjusted to match the rest of the NECTO Studio IDE perfectly.

Loading of packages is now much faster.

2.2 Planet Debug

We know it is much easier for you to get used to one UI/UX across the entire IDE. That is why we wanted to make a similar look & feel in Planet Debug and Package Manager.

Items are made smaller, so they correspond to those in Package Manager. Only the currently selected item gets other information such as board and click's images, serial numbers, etc.

Loading of available setups is now much faster.

3. Project Manager

We listen to your suggestions. That's why we have decided to make Project Manager menu richer with a few actions:

Expand all

Collapse all

Manage project libraries

Open the project location folder

Open the project build location folder



4. Library Manager

We have decided to make Library Manager tree even simpler and more pleasant to use. Flat libraries view for better and faster visual search.

These are just a few of the highlights. For a full list of NECTO Studio changes, please take a look at the What’s new page.

What's coming next?

NECTO Studio v2.2.0

Significant compiler optimization & speed-ups with support of C99 standard

Additional board support

Improved and redesigned NECTO Studio tools (UART terminal, Bootloader...)

mikroSDK AVR support



For a full list of all improvements and bug fixes please check out the RoadMap and Release changes on the NECTO Studio page.