NECTO Studio Update 7.3.0

Welcome to the August 2025 RELEASE of

NECTO Studio 7.3.0



1. Dual-Core MCU Support

is here NECTO Studio now supports dual-core MCUs, allowing you to program and debug each core independently while flashing merged firmware in the background. This allows you to run tasks in parallel, use power more efficiently, and build complex systems such as real-time control, user interfaces, and AI-based edge devices.

This support brings:

Independent Start / Stop / Pause / Restart / Step Over / Step In / Step Out for each core

Core-specific disassembly view

Run to breakpoints

Simultaneous flashing with automatic HEX merging

Integrated project explorer support for dual-core projects

First Batch of Dual-Core Support in NECTO Studio



STM32H7x7 (14): STM32H747AG STM32H747AI STM32H747BG STM32H747BI STM32H747IG STM32H747II STM32H747XG STM32H747XI STM32H747ZI STM32H757AI STM32H757BI STM32H757II STM32H757XI STM32H757ZI STM32H7x5 (12) : STM32H745BG STM32H745BI STM32H745IG STM32H745II STM32H745XG STM32H745XI STM32H745ZG STM32H745ZI STM32H755BI STM32H755II STM32H755XI STM32H755ZI





While initial support focuses on STM32 dual-core MCUs, we’re already working on extending dual-core support to other vendors and architectures in upcoming updates — including NXP, Renesas, and more.







2. Introduction to Productivity Hub — AI

& Automation at Your

Fingertips NECTO Studio’s Productivity Hub combines powerful AI and automation tools to save you time and increase productivity. Generate code with the Visual Prompt Generator, and easily manage, reuse, and share custom hardware configurations using the integrated Custom Board Tool.

Visual Prompt Generator - Let Your Setup Speak



Build advanced embedded applications with multiple Click boards in just minutes, guided by a simple and intuitive 3-step wizard:



Step 1: Choose your setup NECTO automatically detects and preselects the setup from your active project. You can also choose from existing setups or create a new one. Step 2: Select the Click boards Quickly browse and select from over 1800 Click boards™ using the searchable list, or filter by category, function, or communication protocol to narrow down your choices. Step 2: Select Display Pick the display you want, whether it’s a TFT or a display-based Click board like OLED C or IPS Display. If your project doesn’t require a visual output, simply select the “No Display” option.

Upon finishing the wizard, NECTO Studio automatically creates a tailored AI prompt for the NECTO Studio AI Code Assistant, which generates working code based on your selections. Simply copy, paste, build, and run.



Custom Board Tool — Now Integrated in Productivity Hub



The redesigned Custom Board Tool is fully integrated into the Productivity Hub, providing an easier and more effective way to manage custom hardware configurations.

Visually assign mikroBUS™ pin connections

Use your custom board in any local project

Share or publish your custom board for team collaboration and reuse

519 NEW MCU s devices supported in CODEGRIP prog/dbg:

R7FA6M1AD2CLJ R7FA6M1AD3CFM R7FA6M1AD3CFP R7FA6M1AD3CLJ R7FA6M1AD3CNB R7FA6T2AB3CFL R7FA6T2AB3CFM R7FA6T2AB3CFP R7FA6T2AB3CNB R7FA6T2AB3CNE R7FA6T2AD3CFL R7FA6T2AD3CFM R7FA6T2AD3CFP R7FA6T2AD3CNB R7FA6T2AD3CNE R7FA6T2BB3CFL R7FA6T2BB3CFM R7FA6T2BB3CFP R7FA6T2BB3CNB R7FA6T2BB3CNE R7FA6T2BD3CFL R7FA6T2BD3CFM R7FA6T2BD3CFP R7FA6T2BD3CNB R7FA6T2BD3CNE R7FA4E2B92CBB R7FA4E2B92CBC R7FA4E2B93CBB R7FA4E2B93CBC R7FA4E2B93CFM R7FA4E2B93CNE R7FA4E2B93CNH R7FA4E10B2CFM R7FA4E10B2CNE R7FA4E10D2CFM R7FA4E10D2CNE R7FA4L1BB4CFL R7FA4L1BB4CFM R7FA4L1BB4CFP R7FA4L1BB4CNE R7FA4L1BD4CFL R7FA4L1BD4CFM R7FA4L1BD4CFP R7FA4L1BD4CNE R7FA6M2AD2CLK R7FA6M2AD3CFB R7FA6M2AD3CFP R7FA6M2AD3CLK R7FA6M2AF2CLK R7FA6M2AF3CFB R7FA6M2AF3CFP R7FA6M2AF3CLK R7FA4M2AB3CFL R7FA4M2AB3CFM R7FA4M2AB3CFP R7FA4M2AB3CNE R7FA4M2AC3CFL R7FA4M2AC3CFM R7FA4M2AC3CFP R7FA4M2AC3CNE R7FA4M2AD3CFL R7FA4M2AD3CFM R7FA4M2AD3CFP R7FA4M2AD3CNE R7FA6T3BB3CFJ R7FA6T3BB3CFL R7FA6T3BB3CFM R7FA6T3BB3CNE R7FA4T1B93CFJ R7FA4T1B93CFL R7FA4T1B93CFM R7FA4T1B93CNE R7FA4T1B93CNH R7FA4T1BB3CFJ R7FA4T1BB3CFL R7FA4T1BB3CFM R7FA4T1BB3CNE R7FA4T1BB3CNH R7FA6E10D2CFM R7FA6E10D2CFP R7FA6E10D2CNE R7FA6E10F2CFM R7FA6E10F2CFP R7FA6E10F2CNE R7FA6E2B92CBB R7FA6E2B92CBC R7FA6E2B93CBB R7FA6E2B93CBC R7FA6E2B93CFM R7FA6E2B93CNE R7FA6E2B93CNH R7FA6E2BB2CBB R7FA6E2BB2CBC R7FA6E2BB3CBB R7FA6E2BB3CBC R7FA6E2BB3CFM R7FA6E2BB3CNE R7FA6E2BB3CNH R7FA6M5AG2CBG R7FA6M5AG2CBM R7FA6M5AG3CBM R7FA6M5AG3CFB R7FA6M5AG3CFC R7FA6M5AG3CFP R7FA6M5AH2CBG R7FA6M5AH2CBM R7FA6M5AH3CBM R7FA6M5AH3CFB R7FA6M5AH3CFC R7FA6M5AH3CFP R7FA6M4AD2CBM R7FA6M4AD2CBQ R7FA6M4AD3CBM R7FA6M4AD3CBQ R7FA6M4AD3CFB R7FA6M4AD3CFM R7FA6M4AD3CFP R7FA6M4AE2CBM R7FA6M4AE2CBQ R7FA6M4AE3CBM R7FA6M4AE3CBQ R7FA6M4AE3CFB R7FA6M4AE3CFM R7FA6M4AE3CFP R7FA6M5BH2CBG R7FA6M5BH2CBM R7FA6M5BH3CBM R7FA6M5BH3CFB R7FA6M5BH3CFC R7FA6M5BH3CFP R7FA6M4AF2CBM R7FA6M4AF2CBQ R7FA6M4AF3CBM R7FA6M4AF3CBQ R7FA6M4AF3CFB R7FA6M4AF3CFM R7FA6M4AF3CFP R7FA2E1A52DDA R7FA2E1A52DFJ R7FA2E1A52DFL R7FA2E1A52DLM R7FA2E1A52DNE R7FA2E1A52DNH R7FA0E2073CFJ R7FA0E2073CFL R7FA0E2073CFM R7FA0E2073CNE R7FA0E2073CNH R7FA0E2074CFJ R7FA0E2074CFL R7FA0E2074CFM R7FA0E2074CNE R7FA0E2074CNH R7FA0E2093CFJ R7FA0E2093CFL R7FA0E2093CFM R7FA0E2093CNE R7FA0E2093CNH R7FA0E2094CFJ R7FA0E2094CFL R7FA0E2094CFM R7FA0E2094CNE R7FA0E2094CNH R7FA2L1A92DFL R7FA2L1A92DFM R7FA2L1A92DFN R7FA2L1A92DFP R7FA2L1A92DNE R7FA2L1A93CFL R7FA2L1A93CFM R7FA2L1A93CFN R7FA2L1A93CFP R7FA2L1A93CNE R7FA2L1AB2DFL R7FA2L1AB2DFM R7FA2L1AB2DFN R7FA2L1AB2DFP R7FA2L1AB2DNE R7FA2L1AB3CFL R7FA2L1AB3CFM R7FA2L1AB3CFN R7FA2L1AB3CFP R7FA2L1AB3CNE R7FA2A2AD3CFP R7FA2A2BD3CFM R7FA2A2BD3CFN R7FA2A2BD3CFP R7FA2E3052DFJ R7FA2E3052DFL R7FA2E3052DNE R7FA2E3052DNH R7FA2E3053CFJ R7FA2E3053CFL R7FA2E3053CNE R7FA2E3053CNH R7FA2E3072DFJ R7FA2E3072DFL R7FA2E3072DNE R7FA2E3072DNH R7FA2E3073CFJ R7FA2E3073CFL R7FA2E3073CNE R7FA2E3073CNH R7FA2E2A32DBY R7FA2E2A32DNJ R7FA2E2A32DNK R7FA2E2A33CBY R7FA2E2A33CNJ R7FA2E2A33CNK R7FA2E2A34CBY R7FA2E2A34CNJ R7FA2E2A34CNK R7FA2E2A52DBY R7FA2E2A52DNJ R7FA2E2A52DNK R7FA2E2A53CBY R7FA2E2A53CNJ R7FA2E2A53CNK R7FA2E2A54CBY R7FA2E2A54CNJ R7FA2E2A54CNK

M467HJHAN M467JJHAN M467KJHAN M467SJHAN NUC029LDE NUC029SDE NUC029KGE NUC029LGE NUC029SGE NUC029LAN NUC029NAN NUC029TAN NUC029ZAN NUC029FAE NUC029LEE NUC029SEE M483KGCAE M483KGCAE2A M483KIDAE M483SE8AE M483SGCAE M483SGCAE2A M483SIDAE M031BTYD2AN M031BTYE3AN NANO100KD3BN NANO100KE3BN NANO100LC2BN NANO100LD2BN NANO100LD3BN NANO100LE3BN NANO100ND2BN NANO100ND3BN NANO100NE3BN NANO100SC2BN NANO100SD2BN NANO100SD3BN NANO100SE3BN M031EB0AE M031EC1AE NANO110KC2BN NANO110KD2BN NANO110KD3BN NANO110KE3BN NANO110RC2BN NANO110RD2BN NANO110RD3BN NANO110SC2BN NANO110SD2BN NANO110SD3BN NANO110SE3BN M487JIDAE M487KIDAE M487KMCAN M487SIDAE M031SC2AE M031SD2AE M031SE3AE M031SG6AE M031SG8AE M031SIAAE NANO120KD3BN NANO120KE3BN NANO120LC2BN NANO120LD2BN NANO120LD3BN NANO120LE3BN NANO120SC2BN NANO120SD2BN NANO120SD3BN NANO120SE3BN NANO130KC2BN NANO130KD2BN NANO130KD3BN NANO130KE3BN NANO130SC2BN NANO130SD2BN NANO130SD3BN NANO130SE3BN NUC100LC1DN NUC100LD2DN NUC100LE3DN NUC100RC1DN NUC100RD1DN NUC100RD2DN NUC100RE3DN NUC100VE3DN NUC230LC2AE NUC230LD2AE NUC230LE3AE NUC230SC2AE NUC230SD2AE NUC230SE3AE NUC230VE3AE M032TC1AE M032TD2AE NUC240LC2AE NUC240LD2AE NUC240LE3AE NUC240SC2AE NUC240SD2AE NUC240SE3AE NUC240VE3AE NUC125LC2AE NUC125SC2AE NUC125ZC2AE NUC126LE4AE NUC126LG4AE NUC126NE4AE NUC126SE4AE NUC126SG4AE NUC126VG4AE NUC220LC2AN NUC220LD2AN NUC220LE3AN NUC220SC2AN NUC220SD2AN NUC220SE3AN NUC220VE3AN MINI58FDE MINI58LDE MINI58TDE MINI58ZDE NANO102LB1AN NANO102LC2AN NANO102SC2AN NANO102ZB1AN NANO102ZC2AN NANO112LB1AN NANO112LC2AN NANO112RB1AN NANO112RC2AN NANO112SB1AN NANO112SC2AN NANO112VC2AN NUC122LC1AN NUC122LD2AN NUC122SC1AN NUC122SD2AN NUC122ZC1AN NUC122ZD2AN NUC200LC2AN NUC200LD2AN NUC200LE3AN NUC200SC2AN NUC200SD2AN NUC200SE3AN NUC200VE3AN NUC121LC2AE NUC121SC2AE NUC121ZC2AE M0A21EB1AC M0A21EC1AC M0A21OB1AC M0A21OC1AC M0A23EC1AC M0A23EC1ACU M0A23OC1AC M0A23OC1ACU M058LDE M058LDN M058SFAN M058SLAN M058SSAN M058SZAN M058ZDE M058ZDN M030GGC1AE M030GGD1AE M030GTC1AE M030GTD1AE M029GGC0AE M031GGC2AE M031GGD2AE M031GTC2AE M031GTD2AE NUC130LC1CN NUC130LD2CN NUC130LE3CN NUC130RC1CN NUC130RD2CN NUC130RE3CN NUC130VE3CN MINI54FDE MINI54LDE MINI54TDE MINI54ZDE NUC140LC1CN NUC140LD2CN NUC140LE3CN NUC140RC1CN NUC140RD2CN NUC140RE3CN NUC140VE3CN NUC131LC2AE NUC131LD2AE NUC131SC2AE NUC131SD2AE MINI57EDE MINI57FDE MINI57TDE NANO103LD3AE NANO103SD3AE NANO103ZD3AE MINI51FDE MINI51LDE MINI51TDE MINI51ZDE MINI55LDE MINI55TDE MINI52FDE MINI52LDE MINI52TDE MINI52ZDE R7FA6T1AB3CFM R7FA6T1AB3CFP R7FA6T1AD3CFM R7FA6T1AD3CFP M071VG4AE M071MD2AE M091TC2AE M091TD2AE M091YC2AE M091YD2AE M032KG6AE M032KG8AE M032KIAAE M071R1E3AE M0564LE4AE M0564LG4AE M0564SE4AE M0564SG4AE M0564VG4AE M071SE3AE M032SE3AE M032SG6AE M032SG8AE M032SIAAE M031TB0AE M031TC1AE M031TD2AE M054LDE M054LDN M054ZDE M054ZDN M052LDE M052LDN M052ZDE M052ZDN M032FC1AE M032LC2AE M032LD2AE M032LE3AE M032LG6AE M032LG8AE NUC120LC1DN NUC120LD2DN NUC120LE3DN NUC120RC1DN NUC120RD2DN NUC120RE3DN NUC120VE3DN NUC1262LE4AE NUC1262NE4AE NUC1262SE4AE M031FB0AE M031FC1AE M031KG6AE M031KG8AE M031KIAAE M032EC1AE

STM32H747AG STM32H747AI STM32H747BG STM32H747BI STM32H747IG STM32H747II STM32H747XG STM32H747XI STM32H747ZI STM32H757AI STM32H757BI STM32H757II STM32H757XI STM32H757ZI STM32H745BG STM32H745BI STM32H745IG STM32H745II STM32H745XG STM32H745XI STM32H745ZG STM32H745ZI STM32H755BI STM32H755II STM32H755XI STM32H755ZI

