NECTO Studio Update 7.3.0

Published: 04/08/2025

NECTO Studio Update 7.3.0

 

1. Dual-Core MCU Support
NECTO Studio now supports dual-core MCUs, allowing you to program and debug each core independently while flashing merged firmware in the background. This allows you to run tasks in parallel, use power more efficiently, and build complex systems such as real-time control, user interfaces, and AI-based edge devices.

 

 

This support brings:

  • Independent Start / Stop / Pause / Restart / Step Over / Step In / Step Out for each core
  • Core-specific disassembly view
  • Run to breakpoints
  • Simultaneous flashing with automatic HEX merging
  • Integrated project explorer support for dual-core projects

 

First Batch of Dual-Core Support in NECTO Studio
 

STM32H7x7 (14):

STM32H747AG

STM32H747AI

STM32H747BG

STM32H747BI

STM32H747IG

STM32H747II

STM32H747XG

STM32H747XI

STM32H747ZI

STM32H757AI

STM32H757BI

STM32H757II

STM32H757XI

STM32H757ZI

STM32H7x5 (12) :

STM32H745BG

STM32H745BI

STM32H745IG

STM32H745II

STM32H745XG

STM32H745XI

STM32H745ZG

STM32H745ZI

STM32H755BI

STM32H755II

STM32H755XI

STM32H755ZI
 


While initial support focuses on STM32 dual-core MCUs, we’re already working on extending dual-core support to other vendors and architectures in upcoming updates — including NXP, Renesas, and more.
 


 

2. Introduction to Productivity Hub — AI
& Automation at Your
Fingertips

NECTO Studio’s Productivity Hub combines powerful AI and automation tools to save you time and increase productivity. Generate code with the Visual Prompt Generator, and easily manage, reuse, and share custom hardware configurations using the integrated Custom Board Tool.

 

Visual Prompt Generator - Let Your Setup Speak
 

Build advanced embedded applications with multiple Click boards in just minutes, guided by a simple and intuitive 3-step wizard:
 

 

Step 1: Choose your setup

NECTO automatically detects and preselects the setup from your active project. You can also choose from existing setups or create a new one.

Step 2: Select the Click boards

Quickly browse and select from over 1800 Click boards™ using the searchable list, or filter by category, function, or communication protocol to narrow down your choices.

Step 2: Select Display

Pick the display you want, whether it’s a TFT or a display-based Click board like OLED C or IPS Display. If your project doesn’t require a visual output, simply select the “No Display” option.

 

Upon finishing the wizard, NECTO Studio automatically creates a tailored AI prompt for the NECTO Studio AI Code Assistant, which generates working code based on your selections. Simply copy, paste, build, and run.
 

Custom Board Tool — Now Integrated in Productivity Hub
 

The redesigned Custom Board Tool is fully integrated into the Productivity Hub, providing an easier and more effective way to manage custom hardware configurations.

  • Visually assign mikroBUS™ pin connections
  • Use your custom board in any local project
  • Share or publish your custom board for team collaboration and reuse

 

519 NEW MCUs devices supported in CODEGRIP prog/dbg:

R7FA6M1AD2CLJ

R7FA6M1AD3CFM

R7FA6M1AD3CFP

R7FA6M1AD3CLJ

R7FA6M1AD3CNB

R7FA6T2AB3CFL

R7FA6T2AB3CFM

R7FA6T2AB3CFP

R7FA6T2AB3CNB

R7FA6T2AB3CNE

R7FA6T2AD3CFL

R7FA6T2AD3CFM

R7FA6T2AD3CFP

R7FA6T2AD3CNB

R7FA6T2AD3CNE

R7FA6T2BB3CFL

R7FA6T2BB3CFM

R7FA6T2BB3CFP

R7FA6T2BB3CNB

R7FA6T2BB3CNE

R7FA6T2BD3CFL

R7FA6T2BD3CFM

R7FA6T2BD3CFP

R7FA6T2BD3CNB

R7FA6T2BD3CNE

R7FA4E2B92CBB

R7FA4E2B92CBC

R7FA4E2B93CBB

R7FA4E2B93CBC

R7FA4E2B93CFM

R7FA4E2B93CNE

R7FA4E2B93CNH

R7FA4E10B2CFM

R7FA4E10B2CNE

R7FA4E10D2CFM

R7FA4E10D2CNE

R7FA4L1BB4CFL

R7FA4L1BB4CFM

R7FA4L1BB4CFP

R7FA4L1BB4CNE

R7FA4L1BD4CFL

R7FA4L1BD4CFM

R7FA4L1BD4CFP

R7FA4L1BD4CNE

R7FA6M2AD2CLK

R7FA6M2AD3CFB

R7FA6M2AD3CFP

R7FA6M2AD3CLK

R7FA6M2AF2CLK

R7FA6M2AF3CFB

R7FA6M2AF3CFP

R7FA6M2AF3CLK

R7FA4M2AB3CFL

R7FA4M2AB3CFM

R7FA4M2AB3CFP

R7FA4M2AB3CNE

R7FA4M2AC3CFL

R7FA4M2AC3CFM

R7FA4M2AC3CFP

R7FA4M2AC3CNE

R7FA4M2AD3CFL

R7FA4M2AD3CFM

R7FA4M2AD3CFP

R7FA4M2AD3CNE

R7FA6T3BB3CFJ

R7FA6T3BB3CFL

R7FA6T3BB3CFM

R7FA6T3BB3CNE

R7FA4T1B93CFJ

R7FA4T1B93CFL

R7FA4T1B93CFM

R7FA4T1B93CNE

R7FA4T1B93CNH

R7FA4T1BB3CFJ

R7FA4T1BB3CFL

R7FA4T1BB3CFM

R7FA4T1BB3CNE

R7FA4T1BB3CNH

R7FA6E10D2CFM

R7FA6E10D2CFP

R7FA6E10D2CNE

R7FA6E10F2CFM

R7FA6E10F2CFP

R7FA6E10F2CNE

R7FA6E2B92CBB

R7FA6E2B92CBC

R7FA6E2B93CBB

R7FA6E2B93CBC

R7FA6E2B93CFM

R7FA6E2B93CNE

R7FA6E2B93CNH

R7FA6E2BB2CBB

R7FA6E2BB2CBC

R7FA6E2BB3CBB

R7FA6E2BB3CBC

R7FA6E2BB3CFM

R7FA6E2BB3CNE

R7FA6E2BB3CNH

R7FA6M5AG2CBG

R7FA6M5AG2CBM

R7FA6M5AG3CBM

R7FA6M5AG3CFB

R7FA6M5AG3CFC

R7FA6M5AG3CFP

R7FA6M5AH2CBG

R7FA6M5AH2CBM

R7FA6M5AH3CBM

R7FA6M5AH3CFB

R7FA6M5AH3CFC

R7FA6M5AH3CFP

R7FA6M4AD2CBM

R7FA6M4AD2CBQ

R7FA6M4AD3CBM

R7FA6M4AD3CBQ

R7FA6M4AD3CFB

R7FA6M4AD3CFM

R7FA6M4AD3CFP

R7FA6M4AE2CBM

R7FA6M4AE2CBQ

R7FA6M4AE3CBM

R7FA6M4AE3CBQ

R7FA6M4AE3CFB

R7FA6M4AE3CFM

R7FA6M4AE3CFP

R7FA6M5BH2CBG

R7FA6M5BH2CBM

R7FA6M5BH3CBM

R7FA6M5BH3CFB

R7FA6M5BH3CFC

R7FA6M5BH3CFP

R7FA6M4AF2CBM

R7FA6M4AF2CBQ

R7FA6M4AF3CBM

R7FA6M4AF3CBQ

R7FA6M4AF3CFB

R7FA6M4AF3CFM

R7FA6M4AF3CFP

R7FA2E1A52DDA

R7FA2E1A52DFJ

R7FA2E1A52DFL

R7FA2E1A52DLM

R7FA2E1A52DNE

R7FA2E1A52DNH

R7FA0E2073CFJ

R7FA0E2073CFL

R7FA0E2073CFM

R7FA0E2073CNE

R7FA0E2073CNH

R7FA0E2074CFJ

R7FA0E2074CFL

R7FA0E2074CFM

R7FA0E2074CNE

R7FA0E2074CNH

R7FA0E2093CFJ

R7FA0E2093CFL

R7FA0E2093CFM

R7FA0E2093CNE

R7FA0E2093CNH

R7FA0E2094CFJ

R7FA0E2094CFL

R7FA0E2094CFM

R7FA0E2094CNE

R7FA0E2094CNH

R7FA2L1A92DFL

R7FA2L1A92DFM

R7FA2L1A92DFN

R7FA2L1A92DFP

R7FA2L1A92DNE

R7FA2L1A93CFL

R7FA2L1A93CFM

R7FA2L1A93CFN

R7FA2L1A93CFP

R7FA2L1A93CNE

R7FA2L1AB2DFL

R7FA2L1AB2DFM

R7FA2L1AB2DFN

R7FA2L1AB2DFP

R7FA2L1AB2DNE

R7FA2L1AB3CFL

R7FA2L1AB3CFM

R7FA2L1AB3CFN

R7FA2L1AB3CFP

R7FA2L1AB3CNE

R7FA2A2AD3CFP

R7FA2A2BD3CFM

R7FA2A2BD3CFN

R7FA2A2BD3CFP

R7FA2E3052DFJ

R7FA2E3052DFL

R7FA2E3052DNE

R7FA2E3052DNH

R7FA2E3053CFJ

R7FA2E3053CFL

R7FA2E3053CNE

R7FA2E3053CNH

R7FA2E3072DFJ

R7FA2E3072DFL

R7FA2E3072DNE

R7FA2E3072DNH

R7FA2E3073CFJ

R7FA2E3073CFL

R7FA2E3073CNE

R7FA2E3073CNH

R7FA2E2A32DBY

R7FA2E2A32DNJ

R7FA2E2A32DNK

R7FA2E2A33CBY

R7FA2E2A33CNJ

R7FA2E2A33CNK

R7FA2E2A34CBY

R7FA2E2A34CNJ

R7FA2E2A34CNK

R7FA2E2A52DBY

R7FA2E2A52DNJ

R7FA2E2A52DNK

R7FA2E2A53CBY

R7FA2E2A53CNJ

R7FA2E2A53CNK

R7FA2E2A54CBY

R7FA2E2A54CNJ

R7FA2E2A54CNK

M467HJHAN

M467JJHAN

M467KJHAN

M467SJHAN

NUC029LDE

NUC029SDE

NUC029KGE

NUC029LGE

NUC029SGE

NUC029LAN

NUC029NAN

NUC029TAN

NUC029ZAN

NUC029FAE

NUC029LEE

NUC029SEE

M483KGCAE

M483KGCAE2A

M483KIDAE

M483SE8AE

M483SGCAE

M483SGCAE2A

M483SIDAE

M031BTYD2AN

M031BTYE3AN

NANO100KD3BN

NANO100KE3BN

NANO100LC2BN

NANO100LD2BN

NANO100LD3BN

NANO100LE3BN

NANO100ND2BN

NANO100ND3BN

NANO100NE3BN

NANO100SC2BN

NANO100SD2BN

NANO100SD3BN

NANO100SE3BN

M031EB0AE

M031EC1AE

NANO110KC2BN

NANO110KD2BN

NANO110KD3BN

NANO110KE3BN

NANO110RC2BN

NANO110RD2BN

NANO110RD3BN

NANO110SC2BN

NANO110SD2BN

NANO110SD3BN

NANO110SE3BN

M487JIDAE

M487KIDAE

M487KMCAN

M487SIDAE

M031SC2AE

M031SD2AE

M031SE3AE

M031SG6AE

M031SG8AE

M031SIAAE

NANO120KD3BN

NANO120KE3BN

NANO120LC2BN

NANO120LD2BN

NANO120LD3BN

NANO120LE3BN

NANO120SC2BN

NANO120SD2BN

NANO120SD3BN

NANO120SE3BN

NANO130KC2BN

NANO130KD2BN

NANO130KD3BN

NANO130KE3BN

NANO130SC2BN

NANO130SD2BN

NANO130SD3BN

NANO130SE3BN

NUC100LC1DN

NUC100LD2DN

NUC100LE3DN

NUC100RC1DN

NUC100RD1DN

NUC100RD2DN

NUC100RE3DN

NUC100VE3DN

NUC230LC2AE

NUC230LD2AE

NUC230LE3AE

NUC230SC2AE

NUC230SD2AE

NUC230SE3AE

NUC230VE3AE

M032TC1AE

M032TD2AE

NUC240LC2AE

NUC240LD2AE

NUC240LE3AE

NUC240SC2AE

NUC240SD2AE

NUC240SE3AE

NUC240VE3AE

NUC125LC2AE

NUC125SC2AE

NUC125ZC2AE

NUC126LE4AE

NUC126LG4AE

NUC126NE4AE

NUC126SE4AE

NUC126SG4AE

NUC126VG4AE

NUC220LC2AN

NUC220LD2AN

NUC220LE3AN

NUC220SC2AN

NUC220SD2AN

NUC220SE3AN

NUC220VE3AN

MINI58FDE

MINI58LDE

MINI58TDE

MINI58ZDE

NANO102LB1AN

NANO102LC2AN

NANO102SC2AN

NANO102ZB1AN

NANO102ZC2AN

NANO112LB1AN

NANO112LC2AN

NANO112RB1AN

NANO112RC2AN

NANO112SB1AN

NANO112SC2AN

NANO112VC2AN

NUC122LC1AN

NUC122LD2AN

NUC122SC1AN

NUC122SD2AN

NUC122ZC1AN

NUC122ZD2AN

NUC200LC2AN

NUC200LD2AN

NUC200LE3AN

NUC200SC2AN

NUC200SD2AN

NUC200SE3AN

NUC200VE3AN

NUC121LC2AE

NUC121SC2AE

NUC121ZC2AE

M0A21EB1AC

M0A21EC1AC

M0A21OB1AC

M0A21OC1AC

M0A23EC1AC

M0A23EC1ACU

M0A23OC1AC

M0A23OC1ACU

M058LDE

M058LDN

M058SFAN

M058SLAN

M058SSAN

M058SZAN

M058ZDE

M058ZDN

M030GGC1AE

M030GGD1AE

M030GTC1AE

M030GTD1AE

M029GGC0AE

M031GGC2AE

M031GGD2AE

M031GTC2AE

M031GTD2AE

NUC130LC1CN

NUC130LD2CN

NUC130LE3CN

NUC130RC1CN

NUC130RD2CN

NUC130RE3CN

NUC130VE3CN

MINI54FDE

MINI54LDE

MINI54TDE

MINI54ZDE

NUC140LC1CN

NUC140LD2CN

NUC140LE3CN

NUC140RC1CN

NUC140RD2CN

NUC140RE3CN

NUC140VE3CN

NUC131LC2AE

NUC131LD2AE

NUC131SC2AE

NUC131SD2AE

MINI57EDE

MINI57FDE

MINI57TDE

NANO103LD3AE

NANO103SD3AE

NANO103ZD3AE

MINI51FDE

MINI51LDE

MINI51TDE

MINI51ZDE

MINI55LDE

MINI55TDE

MINI52FDE

MINI52LDE

MINI52TDE

MINI52ZDE

R7FA6T1AB3CFM

R7FA6T1AB3CFP

R7FA6T1AD3CFM

R7FA6T1AD3CFP

M071VG4AE

M071MD2AE

M091TC2AE

M091TD2AE

M091YC2AE

M091YD2AE

M032KG6AE

M032KG8AE

M032KIAAE

M071R1E3AE

M0564LE4AE

M0564LG4AE

M0564SE4AE

M0564SG4AE

M0564VG4AE

M071SE3AE

M032SE3AE

M032SG6AE

M032SG8AE

M032SIAAE

M031TB0AE

M031TC1AE

M031TD2AE

M054LDE

M054LDN

M054ZDE

M054ZDN

M052LDE

M052LDN

M052ZDE

M052ZDN

M032FC1AE

M032LC2AE

M032LD2AE

M032LE3AE

M032LG6AE

M032LG8AE

NUC120LC1DN

NUC120LD2DN

NUC120LE3DN

NUC120RC1DN

NUC120RD2DN

NUC120RE3DN

NUC120VE3DN

NUC1262LE4AE

NUC1262NE4AE

NUC1262SE4AE

M031FB0AE

M031FC1AE

M031KG6AE

M031KG8AE

M031KIAAE

M032EC1AE

STM32H747AG

STM32H747AI

STM32H747BG

STM32H747BI

STM32H747IG

STM32H747II

STM32H747XG

STM32H747XI

STM32H747ZI

STM32H757AI

STM32H757BI

STM32H757II

STM32H757XI

STM32H757ZI

STM32H745BG

STM32H745BI

STM32H745IG

STM32H745II

STM32H745XG

STM32H745XI

STM32H745ZG

STM32H745ZI

STM32H755BI

STM32H755II

STM32H755XI

STM32H755ZI

 

 

ABOUT NECTO

NECTO Studio is a lightning-fast, multi-architecture, multi-language IDE developed in C++ for Windows, macOS, and Linux. It integrates 12 compilers, supports 6 architectures, and covers thousands of microcontrollers, all unified under the NECTO SDK’s universal codebase. With daily-updated libraries, thousands of ready-to-use examples across hundreds of embedded topics, and a 24/7 remote board farm powered by CODEGRIP — the world’s first Wi-Fi debugger — developers dramatically reduce prototyping time. NECTO's built-in AI code assistant smartly merges multiple codebases, while the Smart Cloud brings real-time data visualization to your desk with a single line of code. And with intuitive smart setup steps guiding you from start to finish, ideal coding isn’t just a concept — it’s your new reality.

ABOUT mikroSDK

mikroSDK makes application code portable and reusable on many different platforms and architectures, with no code changes. It is a collection of open-source software libraries with unified API and software development tools. Once written, your code can seamlessly run on different microcontrollers, regardless of their architecture. Our mission is to make mikroSDK the universal SDK for all microcontrollers.

ABOUT CODEGRIP

CODEGRIP is the world's first debugger over WiFi & USB C designed to perform programming and debugging tasks on a range of different microcontroller devices (MCUs) based on the ARM® Cortex®-M, PIC, dsPIC, PIC32, AVR and RISC-V architecture. Featuring remote debugging which is particularly useful in remote or inaccessible locations, multiple developers can collaborate on a project simultaneously by accessing the same target from their own working stations. CODEGRIP helps developers connect to and interact with their IoT devices during both development and deployment stage. Although the number of supported MCUs is immense, more MCUs might be added in the future, along with some new functionalities.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki ™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS ™; mikroSDK ™; SiBRAIN ™ and DISCON ™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.