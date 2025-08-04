NECTO Studio Update 7.3.0

Welcome to the August 2025 RELEASE of
NECTO Studio 7.3.0
1. Dual-Core MCU Support
is here
NECTO Studio now supports dual-core MCUs, allowing you to program and debug each core independently while flashing merged firmware in the background. This allows you to run tasks in parallel, use power more efficiently, and build complex systems such as real-time control, user interfaces, and AI-based edge devices.
This support brings:
- Independent Start / Stop / Pause / Restart / Step Over / Step In / Step Out for each core
- Core-specific disassembly view
- Run to breakpoints
- Simultaneous flashing with automatic HEX merging
- Integrated project explorer support for dual-core projects
First Batch of Dual-Core Support in NECTO Studio
While initial support focuses on STM32 dual-core MCUs, we’re already working on extending dual-core support to other vendors and architectures in upcoming updates — including NXP, Renesas, and more.
2. Introduction to Productivity Hub — AI
& Automation at Your
Fingertips
NECTO Studio’s Productivity Hub combines powerful AI and automation tools to save you time and increase productivity. Generate code with the Visual Prompt Generator, and easily manage, reuse, and share custom hardware configurations using the integrated Custom Board Tool.
Visual Prompt Generator - Let Your Setup Speak
Build advanced embedded applications with multiple Click boards in just minutes, guided by a simple and intuitive 3-step wizard:
Step 1: Choose your setup
NECTO automatically detects and preselects the setup from your active project. You can also choose from existing setups or create a new one.
Step 2: Select the Click boards
Quickly browse and select from over 1800 Click boards™ using the searchable list, or filter by category, function, or communication protocol to narrow down your choices.
Step 2: Select Display
Pick the display you want, whether it’s a TFT or a display-based Click board like OLED C or IPS Display. If your project doesn’t require a visual output, simply select the “No Display” option.
Upon finishing the wizard, NECTO Studio automatically creates a tailored AI prompt for the NECTO Studio AI Code Assistant, which generates working code based on your selections. Simply copy, paste, build, and run.
Custom Board Tool — Now Integrated in Productivity Hub
The redesigned Custom Board Tool is fully integrated into the Productivity Hub, providing an easier and more effective way to manage custom hardware configurations.
- Visually assign mikroBUS™ pin connections
- Use your custom board in any local project
- Share or publish your custom board for team collaboration and reuse
519 NEW MCUs devices supported in CODEGRIP prog/dbg:
R7FA6M1AD2CLJ
R7FA6M1AD3CFM
R7FA6M1AD3CFP
R7FA6M1AD3CLJ
R7FA6M1AD3CNB
R7FA6T2AB3CFL
R7FA6T2AB3CFM
R7FA6T2AB3CFP
R7FA6T2AB3CNB
R7FA6T2AB3CNE
R7FA6T2AD3CFL
R7FA6T2AD3CFM
R7FA6T2AD3CFP
R7FA6T2AD3CNB
R7FA6T2AD3CNE
R7FA6T2BB3CFL
R7FA6T2BB3CFM
R7FA6T2BB3CFP
R7FA6T2BB3CNB
R7FA6T2BB3CNE
R7FA6T2BD3CFL
R7FA6T2BD3CFM
R7FA6T2BD3CFP
R7FA6T2BD3CNB
R7FA6T2BD3CNE
R7FA4E2B92CBB
R7FA4E2B92CBC
R7FA4E2B93CBB
R7FA4E2B93CBC
R7FA4E2B93CFM
R7FA4E2B93CNE
R7FA4E2B93CNH
R7FA4E10B2CFM
R7FA4E10B2CNE
R7FA4E10D2CFM
R7FA4E10D2CNE
R7FA4L1BB4CFL
R7FA4L1BB4CFM
R7FA4L1BB4CFP
R7FA4L1BB4CNE
R7FA4L1BD4CFL
R7FA4L1BD4CFM
R7FA4L1BD4CFP
R7FA4L1BD4CNE
R7FA6M2AD2CLK
R7FA6M2AD3CFB
R7FA6M2AD3CFP
R7FA6M2AD3CLK
R7FA6M2AF2CLK
R7FA6M2AF3CFB
R7FA6M2AF3CFP
R7FA6M2AF3CLK
R7FA4M2AB3CFL
R7FA4M2AB3CFM
R7FA4M2AB3CFP
R7FA4M2AB3CNE
R7FA4M2AC3CFL
R7FA4M2AC3CFM
R7FA4M2AC3CFP
R7FA4M2AC3CNE
R7FA4M2AD3CFL
R7FA4M2AD3CFM
R7FA4M2AD3CFP
R7FA4M2AD3CNE
R7FA6T3BB3CFJ
R7FA6T3BB3CFL
R7FA6T3BB3CFM
R7FA6T3BB3CNE
R7FA4T1B93CFJ
R7FA4T1B93CFL
R7FA4T1B93CFM
R7FA4T1B93CNE
R7FA4T1B93CNH
R7FA4T1BB3CFJ
R7FA4T1BB3CFL
R7FA4T1BB3CFM
R7FA4T1BB3CNE
R7FA4T1BB3CNH
R7FA6E10D2CFM
R7FA6E10D2CFP
R7FA6E10D2CNE
R7FA6E10F2CFM
R7FA6E10F2CFP
R7FA6E10F2CNE
R7FA6E2B92CBB
R7FA6E2B92CBC
R7FA6E2B93CBB
R7FA6E2B93CBC
R7FA6E2B93CFM
R7FA6E2B93CNE
R7FA6E2B93CNH
R7FA6E2BB2CBB
R7FA6E2BB2CBC
R7FA6E2BB3CBB
R7FA6E2BB3CBC
R7FA6E2BB3CFM
R7FA6E2BB3CNE
R7FA6E2BB3CNH
R7FA6M5AG2CBG
R7FA6M5AG2CBM
R7FA6M5AG3CBM
R7FA6M5AG3CFB
R7FA6M5AG3CFC
R7FA6M5AG3CFP
R7FA6M5AH2CBG
R7FA6M5AH2CBM
R7FA6M5AH3CBM
R7FA6M5AH3CFB
R7FA6M5AH3CFC
R7FA6M5AH3CFP
R7FA6M4AD2CBM
R7FA6M4AD2CBQ
R7FA6M4AD3CBM
R7FA6M4AD3CBQ
R7FA6M4AD3CFB
R7FA6M4AD3CFM
R7FA6M4AD3CFP
R7FA6M4AE2CBM
R7FA6M4AE2CBQ
R7FA6M4AE3CBM
R7FA6M4AE3CBQ
R7FA6M4AE3CFB
R7FA6M4AE3CFM
R7FA6M4AE3CFP
R7FA6M5BH2CBG
R7FA6M5BH2CBM
R7FA6M5BH3CBM
R7FA6M5BH3CFB
R7FA6M5BH3CFC
R7FA6M5BH3CFP
R7FA6M4AF2CBM
R7FA6M4AF2CBQ
R7FA6M4AF3CBM
R7FA6M4AF3CBQ
R7FA6M4AF3CFB
R7FA6M4AF3CFM
R7FA6M4AF3CFP
R7FA2E1A52DDA
R7FA2E1A52DFJ
R7FA2E1A52DFL
R7FA2E1A52DLM
R7FA2E1A52DNE
R7FA2E1A52DNH
R7FA0E2073CFJ
R7FA0E2073CFL
R7FA0E2073CFM
R7FA0E2073CNE
R7FA0E2073CNH
R7FA0E2074CFJ
R7FA0E2074CFL
R7FA0E2074CFM
R7FA0E2074CNE
R7FA0E2074CNH
R7FA0E2093CFJ
R7FA0E2093CFL
R7FA0E2093CFM
R7FA0E2093CNE
R7FA0E2093CNH
R7FA0E2094CFJ
R7FA0E2094CFL
R7FA0E2094CFM
R7FA0E2094CNE
R7FA0E2094CNH
R7FA2L1A92DFL
R7FA2L1A92DFM
R7FA2L1A92DFN
R7FA2L1A92DFP
R7FA2L1A92DNE
R7FA2L1A93CFL
R7FA2L1A93CFM
R7FA2L1A93CFN
R7FA2L1A93CFP
R7FA2L1A93CNE
R7FA2L1AB2DFL
R7FA2L1AB2DFM
R7FA2L1AB2DFN
R7FA2L1AB2DFP
R7FA2L1AB2DNE
R7FA2L1AB3CFL
R7FA2L1AB3CFM
R7FA2L1AB3CFN
R7FA2L1AB3CFP
R7FA2L1AB3CNE
R7FA2A2AD3CFP
R7FA2A2BD3CFM
R7FA2A2BD3CFN
R7FA2A2BD3CFP
R7FA2E3052DFJ
R7FA2E3052DFL
R7FA2E3052DNE
R7FA2E3052DNH
R7FA2E3053CFJ
R7FA2E3053CFL
R7FA2E3053CNE
R7FA2E3053CNH
R7FA2E3072DFJ
R7FA2E3072DFL
R7FA2E3072DNE
R7FA2E3072DNH
R7FA2E3073CFJ
R7FA2E3073CFL
R7FA2E3073CNE
R7FA2E3073CNH
R7FA2E2A32DBY
R7FA2E2A32DNJ
R7FA2E2A32DNK
R7FA2E2A33CBY
R7FA2E2A33CNJ
R7FA2E2A33CNK
R7FA2E2A34CBY
R7FA2E2A34CNJ
R7FA2E2A34CNK
R7FA2E2A52DBY
R7FA2E2A52DNJ
R7FA2E2A52DNK
R7FA2E2A53CBY
R7FA2E2A53CNJ
R7FA2E2A53CNK
R7FA2E2A54CBY
R7FA2E2A54CNJ
R7FA2E2A54CNK
M467HJHAN
M467JJHAN
M467KJHAN
M467SJHAN
NUC029LDE
NUC029SDE
NUC029KGE
NUC029LGE
NUC029SGE
NUC029LAN
NUC029NAN
NUC029TAN
NUC029ZAN
NUC029FAE
NUC029LEE
NUC029SEE
M483KGCAE
M483KGCAE2A
M483KIDAE
M483SE8AE
M483SGCAE
M483SGCAE2A
M483SIDAE
M031BTYD2AN
M031BTYE3AN
NANO100KD3BN
NANO100KE3BN
NANO100LC2BN
NANO100LD2BN
NANO100LD3BN
NANO100LE3BN
NANO100ND2BN
NANO100ND3BN
NANO100NE3BN
NANO100SC2BN
NANO100SD2BN
NANO100SD3BN
NANO100SE3BN
M031EB0AE
M031EC1AE
NANO110KC2BN
NANO110KD2BN
NANO110KD3BN
NANO110KE3BN
NANO110RC2BN
NANO110RD2BN
NANO110RD3BN
NANO110SC2BN
NANO110SD2BN
NANO110SD3BN
NANO110SE3BN
M487JIDAE
M487KIDAE
M487KMCAN
M487SIDAE
M031SC2AE
M031SD2AE
M031SE3AE
M031SG6AE
M031SG8AE
M031SIAAE
NANO120KD3BN
NANO120KE3BN
NANO120LC2BN
NANO120LD2BN
NANO120LD3BN
NANO120LE3BN
NANO120SC2BN
NANO120SD2BN
NANO120SD3BN
NANO120SE3BN
NANO130KC2BN
NANO130KD2BN
NANO130KD3BN
NANO130KE3BN
NANO130SC2BN
NANO130SD2BN
NANO130SD3BN
NANO130SE3BN
NUC100LC1DN
NUC100LD2DN
NUC100LE3DN
NUC100RC1DN
NUC100RD1DN
NUC100RD2DN
NUC100RE3DN
NUC100VE3DN
NUC230LC2AE
NUC230LD2AE
NUC230LE3AE
NUC230SC2AE
NUC230SD2AE
NUC230SE3AE
NUC230VE3AE
M032TC1AE
M032TD2AE
NUC240LC2AE
NUC240LD2AE
NUC240LE3AE
NUC240SC2AE
NUC240SD2AE
NUC240SE3AE
NUC240VE3AE
NUC125LC2AE
NUC125SC2AE
NUC125ZC2AE
NUC126LE4AE
NUC126LG4AE
NUC126NE4AE
NUC126SE4AE
NUC126SG4AE
NUC126VG4AE
NUC220LC2AN
NUC220LD2AN
NUC220LE3AN
NUC220SC2AN
NUC220SD2AN
NUC220SE3AN
NUC220VE3AN
MINI58FDE
MINI58LDE
MINI58TDE
MINI58ZDE
NANO102LB1AN
NANO102LC2AN
NANO102SC2AN
NANO102ZB1AN
NANO102ZC2AN
NANO112LB1AN
NANO112LC2AN
NANO112RB1AN
NANO112RC2AN
NANO112SB1AN
NANO112SC2AN
NANO112VC2AN
NUC122LC1AN
NUC122LD2AN
NUC122SC1AN
NUC122SD2AN
NUC122ZC1AN
NUC122ZD2AN
NUC200LC2AN
NUC200LD2AN
NUC200LE3AN
NUC200SC2AN
NUC200SD2AN
NUC200SE3AN
NUC200VE3AN
NUC121LC2AE
NUC121SC2AE
NUC121ZC2AE
M0A21EB1AC
M0A21EC1AC
M0A21OB1AC
M0A21OC1AC
M0A23EC1AC
M0A23EC1ACU
M0A23OC1AC
M0A23OC1ACU
M058LDE
M058LDN
M058SFAN
M058SLAN
M058SSAN
M058SZAN
M058ZDE
M058ZDN
M030GGC1AE
M030GGD1AE
M030GTC1AE
M030GTD1AE
M029GGC0AE
M031GGC2AE
M031GGD2AE
M031GTC2AE
M031GTD2AE
NUC130LC1CN
NUC130LD2CN
NUC130LE3CN
NUC130RC1CN
NUC130RD2CN
NUC130RE3CN
NUC130VE3CN
MINI54FDE
MINI54LDE
MINI54TDE
MINI54ZDE
NUC140LC1CN
NUC140LD2CN
NUC140LE3CN
NUC140RC1CN
NUC140RD2CN
NUC140RE3CN
NUC140VE3CN
NUC131LC2AE
NUC131LD2AE
NUC131SC2AE
NUC131SD2AE
MINI57EDE
MINI57FDE
MINI57TDE
NANO103LD3AE
NANO103SD3AE
NANO103ZD3AE
MINI51FDE
MINI51LDE
MINI51TDE
MINI51ZDE
MINI55LDE
MINI55TDE
MINI52FDE
MINI52LDE
MINI52TDE
MINI52ZDE
R7FA6T1AB3CFM
R7FA6T1AB3CFP
R7FA6T1AD3CFM
R7FA6T1AD3CFP
M071VG4AE
M071MD2AE
M091TC2AE
M091TD2AE
M091YC2AE
M091YD2AE
M032KG6AE
M032KG8AE
M032KIAAE
M071R1E3AE
M0564LE4AE
M0564LG4AE
M0564SE4AE
M0564SG4AE
M0564VG4AE
M071SE3AE
M032SE3AE
M032SG6AE
M032SG8AE
M032SIAAE
M031TB0AE
M031TC1AE
M031TD2AE
M054LDE
M054LDN
M054ZDE
M054ZDN
M052LDE
M052LDN
M052ZDE
M052ZDN
M032FC1AE
M032LC2AE
M032LD2AE
M032LE3AE
M032LG6AE
M032LG8AE
NUC120LC1DN
NUC120LD2DN
NUC120LE3DN
NUC120RC1DN
NUC120RD2DN
NUC120RE3DN
NUC120VE3DN
NUC1262LE4AE
NUC1262NE4AE
NUC1262SE4AE
M031FB0AE
M031FC1AE
M031KG6AE
M031KG8AE
M031KIAAE
M032EC1AE
For a full list of all improvements and bug fixes, please check out:
ABOUT NECTO
NECTO Studio is a lightning-fast, multi-architecture, multi-language IDE developed in C++ for Windows, macOS, and Linux. It integrates 12 compilers, supports 6 architectures, and covers thousands of microcontrollers, all unified under the NECTO SDK’s universal codebase. With daily-updated libraries, thousands of ready-to-use examples across hundreds of embedded topics, and a 24/7 remote board farm powered by CODEGRIP — the world’s first Wi-Fi debugger — developers dramatically reduce prototyping time. NECTO's built-in AI code assistant smartly merges multiple codebases, while the Smart Cloud brings real-time data visualization to your desk with a single line of code. And with intuitive smart setup steps guiding you from start to finish, ideal coding isn’t just a concept — it’s your new reality.
ABOUT mikroSDK
mikroSDK makes application code portable and reusable on many different platforms and architectures, with no code changes. It is a collection of open-source software libraries with unified API and software development tools. Once written, your code can seamlessly run on different microcontrollers, regardless of their architecture. Our mission is to make mikroSDK the universal SDK for all microcontrollers.
ABOUT CODEGRIP
CODEGRIP is the world's first debugger over WiFi & USB C designed to perform programming and debugging tasks on a range of different microcontroller devices (MCUs) based on the ARM® Cortex®-M, PIC, dsPIC, PIC32, AVR and RISC-V architecture. Featuring remote debugging which is particularly useful in remote or inaccessible locations, multiple developers can collaborate on a project simultaneously by accessing the same target from their own working stations. CODEGRIP helps developers connect to and interact with their IoT devices during both development and deployment stage. Although the number of supported MCUs is immense, more MCUs might be added in the future, along with some new functionalities.
ABOUT MIKROE
MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki ™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS ™; mikroSDK ™; SiBRAIN ™ and DISCON ™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.