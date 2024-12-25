NECTO Studio Update 7.1 - We Work Even Closer With Microchip

Welcome to the December 2024 RELEASE

of NECTO Studio 7.1



FULL MICROCHIP

PROG/DEBUG Support for

XC8, XC16, XC32

COMPILERS We all know CODEGRIP is fantastic, but what if you only have Microchip programmers & debuggers at your disposal and still want to bring your next embedded idea to life using NECTO Studio?

Your favorite ICE, ICD and PICKit



Great news! We've been collaborating with Microchip to bring full programmer and debugger support to NECTO Studio for the following tools:



MPLAB ICD 5

MPLAB ICD 4

MPLAB ICE 4

Atmel-ICE

PICkit On-Board 4 (PKOB4)

EDBG

Power Debugger MPLAB PICkit 5

MPLAB PICkit 4

MPLAB Snap

JTAGICE3

PKOB nano

mEDBG

Simulator

GETTING STARTED IS SIMPLE:

1. Create a new NECTO setup with one of Microchip compilers XC8, XC16, or XC32.

2. Select your preferred Microchip programmer from the supported list.

3. Apply new NECTO setup to an existing project or start a brand-new one.



66 New

SAM E70/S70/V70/V71

MCUs mikroSDK has been further enhanced with support for 66 new MCUs from the SAM E70/S70/V70/V71 series, a robust Arm® Cortex®-M7 lineup running at up to 300 MHz. In addition, full mikroSDK support is now available for the STM32L4x family. We remain committed to expanding our MCU offerings on a daily basis, so stay tuned for even more additions!





CODEGRIP is evolving to integrate into NECTO Studio's daily update process, bringing essential enhancements and a fresh interface. Now split into modular packages within NECTO Studio's Package Manager, CODEGRIP offers a smaller installation size, faster support cycles, and a future-proof platform ready to support new MCUs and improve existing ones. This approach marks just the beginning of exciting advancements for CODEGRIP, setting the stage for even greater capabilities ahead. CODEGRIP

DAILY UPDATE

Support

REDUCED DIGITAL

FOOTPRINT & EXECUTION

FOR XC8 IN mikroSDK mikroSDK is now optimized for Microchip's XC8 compiler, expanding support to 590 MCUs within the XC8-mikroSDK environment. This update reduces code execution time by 10% and saves stack space by allowing users to skip DRV to HAL layer jumps, enhancing performance on lower-end devices. Additionally, the Light and Versatile Graphics Library (LVGL) offers flexible configurations—LIGHT or HEAVY—catering to MCUs with varying memory capacities, ensuring smoother project development for mid-to-low resource systems.

Navigating NECTO's expanding library of Click boards™, development boards, MCUs and CODEGRIP packages is now simpler with package filters, helping you quickly find what you need. Clearer package types provide essential details—Click board™ Libraries & Examples specify compatible compilers and architectures, MCU Card Support Packages highlight Flash size, speed, pin count, and RAM, while Board Support Packages list mikroBUS count, supported displays, and sockets—ensuring easier selection process. SIMPLIFIED

PACKAGES

Wrapping Up

NECTO Studio 7.1.0 is truly a holiday gift (just in time for Christmas!) and comes packed with powerful updates and enhancements, offering an even more productive and efficient experience for embedded developers. Here's a quick recap of what's new: Full Microchip Programmer Support : Use your favorite tools like ICE, ICD, and PICkit directly in NECTO Studio. New MCU Vendor in mikroSDK : Support for 66 new SAM MCUs and STM32L4x family brings even greater flexibility to your projects. CODEGRIP Daily Update Support : Faster, modular updates ensure smaller installations, quicker cycles, and a solid foundation for new MCUs supported in the future. Enhanced Package Manager : Navigate options smarter and faster with improved filters and detailed package descriptions. mikroSDK Improvements : Optimized XC8 support, reduced digital footprint and flexible LVGL configurations enhance performance and adaptability.

For a full list of all improvements and bug fixes, please check out:

