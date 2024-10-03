NECTO Studio Update 7.0.4

Welcome to the October 2024 RELEASE

of NECTO Studio 7.0.4



NEW INTERRUPT ASSISTANT -

Easy as one-two-three. As powerful and important interrupts are in embedded project, let’s face it, nobody likes setting them up. That is why we have created a tool that takes care of that process for you!

Working With Interrupts

All you need to do is: 1) choose MCU and interrupt you want; 2) copy automatically generated code into project; 3) follow simple instruction provided. And you are done! Assistant will take all the necessary information from your setup and generate all the necessary code, whether you are working with our mikroC compilers or any of the other industry standard ones like GCC, Clang, XC32, XC16 or XC8 (already included in NECTO). Knowing that Timer Calculator tool is already available in NECTO this makes powerful package to guide you through the process of handling interrupts in your project with ease.



DAILY UPDATES RAMPING UP!

More Content, Quicker. We all know embedded industry is fast paced one, not waiting for anyone, so why should you? NECTO engineers have been working on laying the groundwork for providing you with not just daily updates but also more content per each update!

Upgrade Your Project

With introduction of Board Packages and MCU Card Packages this has been done, and not just that! Smaller packages mean lighter download, smaller NECTO setup and efficient workflow.

10 NEW DEV BOARDS added weekly!

And Not Just That... The more development boards, MCUs, and Click boards™ supported in NECTO, the greater your potential for breakthrough projects. With two new boards and up to five Click boards™ added daily, we continuously expand NECTO's MCU support through daily updates!

NEW VENDOR SUPPORT - TOSHIBA!

More Vendors in NECTO. Don’t worry. Not only have we added new boards and are continuously adding them, we haven’t forgotten about other vendors either. We are happy to announce that the NECTO vendor portfolio just got a brand new addition to the roster – TOSHIBA.



Toshiba Joins NECTO Ecosystem

TOSHIBA's TMPM4K series of microcontrollers deliver exceptional performance for industrial and consumer applications. With these new devices you can achieve a new level of system performance, efficiency, and reliability for demanding industrial and embedded applications.

PLANET DEBUG ACCELERATED!

Free Just Got Better. You can now enjoy faster connection times as well as quicker process of programming and debugging of the MCU (and hardware) connected to Planet Debug. All that without having single piece of hardware on your desk!

Remote IoT Lab

Are you looking at that development or mikromedia board, having awesome idea for a new project, but realizing that it will take quite some time until you get it on your desk, and fire it up? Well, you can start on your project today through our Planet Debug!

UX-ORIENTED IDE UPDATE

Focusing on user feedback. You asked to continue where you left off with your project, including files and even exact cursor placement? Done. NECTO package download process and system build taking a bit longer for your taste? It’s faster now. Want to install and uninstall multiple packages in NECTO at the same time? As you wish!

TRY NECTO STUDIO NOW!

Dive into the embedded development by downloading NECTO Studio, our multi-architectural IDE! Make use of the Planet Debug, our remote access solution for the embedded industry and leverage the lastest CODEGRIP update for wireless programming and debugging! And now, with EmbeddedWiki - the world's largest embedded project platform - at your fingertips, you have access to a wealth of resources and community support to fuel your creativity!

Wrapping Up

With the introduction of the Interrupt Assistant, setting up interrupts is now straightforward process. Daily updates are ramping up, offering more content with each release, while the new Board and MCU Packages ensure lighter downloads and a faster setup. Adding 10 new development boards weekly, NECTO continues to expand your hardware options. The user experience has been refined based on your feedback, with enhanced project continuity, faster package downloads and builds. Enhancing MCU support, like we did with TOSHIBA MCUs is something we will be focusing on in the future. Finally, real time programming & debugging of remote MCUs is now even faster with latest Planet Debug improvements.

NECTO Studio 7.0.4, would be best described as great stepping stone and solid foundation for the things that we have in store for you in the future, more boards, more MCUs, more SDK features. We are heading into very interesting Q4 for NECTO Studio.

For a full list of all improvements and bug fixes, please check out the RoadMap and Release changes on the

NECTO Studio page.

ABOUT NECTO

NECTO Studio is a complete, cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



