NECTO Studio Update 6.1

Welcome to the April 2024 RELEASE

of NECTO Studio 6.1



Microchip's MPLAB XC compilers - Compile with ease! Harness the full potential of Microchip's XC set of compilers within NECTO Studio to craft intricate firmware with unique performance. With optimized code generation, transform your ideas into quality apps!







MICROCHIP's XC8, XC16, XC32 COMPILERS SUPPORTED

With Microchip's XC8 compiler, breathe life into your low-power, cost-effective 8-bit microcontroller projects. Leverage the precision and efficiency of Microchip's XC16 compiler for your 16-bit applications, crafting robust solutions with enhanced performance in automotive electronics. Dive into high-performance computing with Microchip's XC32 compiler, unleashing the full computational prowess of 32-bit microcontrollers to build cutting-edge smart appliances.

50%FASTER

prog over WiFi!

Swift programming! WiFi programming experiences a remarkable enhancement, now boasting a performance boost of over 50%. The improved WiFi functionality enables developers to accomplish tasks with greater speed and precision.

Try this CODEGRIP!

CODEGRIP, the groundbreaking debugger that operates over both WiFi and USB-C connections! Say goodbye to tangled wires and hello to easy programming and debugging across a range of microcontrollers. Explore our shop today to discover the perfect CODEGRIP solution for your next project! YouTube episode down below depicts CODEGRIP basics!

NEW STM & MICROCHIP MCUs!

272 NEWLY

ADDED MCUs We are keeping up with the industry! We have added the support for additional microcontrollers from STMicroelectronics as well as additional set of microcontrollers from Microchip!

MODERNIZED NECTO INTERFACE!

Enhanced usability NECTO Studio now has completely improved and modernized Light & Dark themes, debug view got more engineer-intuitive look, adjusted colors of widgets and editors, and much more...

TRY NECTO STUDIO NOW!

Dive into the embedded development by downloading NECTO Studio, our multi-architectural IDE! Make use of the Planet Debug, our remote access solution for the embedded industry and leverage the lastest CODEGRIP update for wireless programming and debugging! And now, with EmbeddedWiki - the world's largest embedded project platform - at your fingertips, you have access to a wealth of resources and community support to fuel your creativity!

Wrapping Up

Embracing the Microchip's MPLAB XC Compilers, NECTO Studio now offers support, widening its compatibility spectrum. CODEGRIP is now home of 12 additional MCUs from Microchip's PIC18FxxQ83/Q84 family! Bare metal enthusiasts will find newfound joy with extended backing for STM's latest families like STM32L4Pxxx/L4Qxxx, STM32C0xxx, STM32G0xxx, STM32G4xxx, and STM32H7xxx. The user experience receives a facelift with UI refinements and theme enhancements. Exciting updates within the mikroSDK are enabling all standard embedded modules to integrate with Microchip's MPLAB XC Compilers. In terms of the third-party modules such as TinyUSB, LVGL, and FATfs, mikroSDK expands the horizon of possibilities. With the addition of doxy style help generation files, navigating through the mikroSDK becomes even more streamlined.

ABOUT NECTO

NECTO Studio is a complete, cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1500+ Click boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.



