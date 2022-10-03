NECTO Studio Update 2.2.0

Dear NECTO Studio user,

NECTO 2.2.0 is here! Welcome to the September 2022 release of NECTO Studio. We continue to work on UI/UX improvements. This months release brings you NECTO Studio Tools new UI/UX experience. We also bring you other minor improvements and fixes. NECTO Studio has survived some colossal changes. Just to name a few:

NEW Tools Manager

Drag&Drop on move Editors

Redesigned Tools

Custom Char Improvement



Continue reading to see what new features and improvements the software department worked on.

NEW FEATURES

1. Tool Manager

We have introduced the Tool Manager. It is placed on the right NECTO Studio panel and allows you to manipulate all available NECTO Studio-supported tools easily. Every available tool is placed in the Tools manager container window. We have also implemented an option to easily detach every tool and keep it on top of other windows. It allows you to continue your work with the editor and simultaneously watch the values from a terminal or any other tool.

2. Editor

Editor in NECTO Studio is on a competitive level. It has all features one modern code editor should have. But, there is always space for adding new features. We also always listen to your suggestions and requests. That's why we've decided to implement a small but still vital feature: drag-and-drop between split editors.

IMPROVEMENTS

1. Tools

We know it is essential to have quality and stable supporting tools while you wrestle with your projects. NECTO Studio software team gave its effort this time to provide all tools with a new, pleasant and more intuitive look and feel. All tools in NECTO Studio are visually and intuitively improved. New light and thin icons from the rest of the NECTO Studio are now here in all tools. Tools affected by this update:

UART Terminal

HID Terminal

UDP Terminal

HID Bootloader

UART Bootloader

Timer Calculator

Custom Char

Converter

We also tried to stay consistent, keeping all similar tools identical to make your development even easier. For example, all terminal tools have the same UI for sending and receiving data. The only difference is the options dialog depending on the selected terminal.

We have done the same thing for bootloaders:

Custom Char

This tool has a significant improvement. Instead of prompting the user to save generated code to file every time, code is generated automatically on every change and is visible in the embedded small editor. You can easily copy it from here to your code. Empty fields from the previous version are now automatically filled. Custom char tool now comes with a library of predefined characters that can be easily loaded and edited.

Other tools have undergone the same treatment and have been updated.

These are just a few highlights. For a full list of NECTO Studio changes, please take a look the What’s new page.

For more information about mikroSDK changes, please take a look at the following document.

For a full list of changes, please take a look at the following document.

What's coming next?

NECTO Studio v2.3.0

mikroSDK 2.7.0 with AVR full support

Red Pitaya support on Planet Debug and NECTO Studio

NECTO Studio help update

For a full list of all improvements and bug fixes please check out the RoadMap and Release changes on the NECTO Studio page.