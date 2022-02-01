NECTO Studio update 1.8.5



Dear NECTO Studio user,

The multi-architectural software development kit - mikroSDK - is getting a fresh update in terms of software libraries and hardware support.

1-Wire ® protocol - new library - will help you get unique identification number (unique ID) for your hardware product or your printed circuit board (PCB) as well as retrieve data readings using only one data wire. Neat feature, wouldn't you agree?

Mikromedia devices - hardware support - three newly released Mikromedia boards have been added to mikroSDK v2.

- hardware support - three newly released Mikromedia boards have been added to mikroSDK v2. Mikromedia shields - connection definitions – Assemble your prototypes quickly using these shields. Just snap Click add-on boards (almost 1100 Click examples within NECTO Studio!) into mikroBUS™ sockets, like LEGO blocks and voila, you will be good to go.

But that's not all. Continue reading to see what new features and improvements the software department worked on.

NEW FEATURES

1. New library in mikroSDK

As of this version, One Wire (1-Wire®) library is officially supported in mikroSDK v2.

Quick overview:

1-Wire protocol utilizes only a single data line for communication, so don't you worry about cluttering your project (your MCU as well) with multiple pins (MIKROE's Click boards™ that are 1-Wire® capable are predominately using PWM pin for this action).



Devices that are 1-Wire® capable have something unique to themselves – ROM address – which, in its core, is a 64-bit number, helping product designers create hardware products with "serial numbers" embedded in them, replacing traditional physical labels for product's serial number.



This serial number (unique ID code of device) can be retrieved via something which is called ROM command. You will be able to use ROM commands within this library, which help embedded developers get this unique ID code, select a specific device on the 1-Wire® grid, check whether they have more than one 1-Wire® device on this exact grid, and more...

What's crucial about this protocol is actually timing sequence for write and read operations. Maxim standard protocol values are implemented here. We made and tested this library using Maxim's recommended values as a point of reference. One would think: "Hey, but what if I need custom timing sequences (or should we call them delays) for my project?". This library will give you the possibility to modify those timing sequences via "weak" function calls. The next figure will show a tiny part of the publicly well-established "search unique IDs" algorithm.

2. New hardware support

The newest NECTO release with mikroSDK v2.5.0 brings you a major update to an already amazing SDK package. NECTO Studio and mikroSDK now also support 3 additional hardware. For a detailed list of all newly added hardware, please have a look at the documentation.

Following mikromedia boards are fully supported:

3. Mikromedia SHIELD definitions

Connector definitions for mikromedia shields have been added. Now it's easier than ever to access the pins you want without looking at the schematics. Simply type in the desired mikroBUS™ connection and you're good to go.

This also simplifies accessing one of our almost 1100 Click boards™ examples that use mikroBUS™ connections.

Following shields have been added:

For a full list of changes, please take a look at the following document.

What's coming next?

NECTO Studio v2

CMake with GCC support implementation in NECTO Studio

mikroSDK with CMake build system

RISC-V support for mikroSDK and Click boards™ portfolio

For a full list of all improvements and bug fixes please check out the RoadMap and Release changes on the NECTO Studio page.