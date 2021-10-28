NECTO Studio update 1.8.3



Dear NECTO Studio user,

The road to "all-in-one" IDE continues with another list of new features and improvements. This month the multi-architectural software development kit - mikroSDK is getting a brand new update. TIVA chips are now officially supported in NECTO Studio. 71 new TIVA chips now have full mikroBUS™ functionality. Amongst other, 17 new hardware definitions have been added as well.

NEW FEATURES

1. NEW VENDOR IN mikroSDK

As of this version, 71 TIVA chips are officially supported in mikroSDK 2.0.



The TIVA support translates to all mikroBUS™ modules and Click boards™. Now, you can integrate any of the 71 MCU’s with any of the almost 1000 supported Click boards™ and not worry about code portability.

Following modules are fully supported:

ADC Full module support

SPI Full module support

UART Full module support Implemented using interrupts

I2C Full module support

PWM Full module support

GPIO Full module support



For a full list of all TIVA-supported chips, please have a look at the following document.

2. New hardware support

The newest NECTO release with mikroSDK 2.3.0 brings you a major update to an already amazing SDK package. NECTO Studio and mikroSDK now support 17 additional hardware. For a detailed list of all newly added hardware, please have a look at the documentation.



3. PLANET DEBUG

All Planet Debug systems with TIVA chips have been updated with the latest mikroSDK packages. You can now run any of the almost 1000 Click examples hassle-free on any of the Planet Debug systems.

For more information on Planet Debug please visit the official page.

IMPROVEMENTS

1. MCU default configurations

Updated default configuration files for 71 MCU’s. Setting adequate values for MCU configuration can be quite bothersome sometimes, so we took the time to help you out.

Now, you don’t have to worry if your MCU is set-up correctly or not. Following MCU’s are affected with this change:

80MHz

TM4C1230C3PM TM4C1230D5PM TM4C1230E6PM TM4C1230H6PM TM4C1231C3PM TM4C1231D5PM TM4C1231D5PZ TM4C1231E6PM TM4C1231E6PZ TM4C1231H6PGE TM4C1231H6PM TM4C1231H6PZ TM4C1232C3PM TM4C1232D5PM TM4C1232E6PM TM4C1232H6PM TM4C1233C3PM TM4C1233D5PM TM4C1233D5PZ TM4C1233E6PM TM4C1233E6PZ TM4C1233H6PGE TM4C1233H6PM TM4C1233H6PZ TM4C1236D5PM TM4C1236E6PM TM4C1236H6PM TM4C1237D5PM TM4C1237D5PZ TM4C1237E6PM TM4C1237E6PZ TM4C1237H6PGE TM4C1237H6PM TM4C1237H6PZ TM4C123AE6PM TM4C123AH6PM TM4C123BE6PM TM4C123BE6PZ TM4C123BH6PGE TM4C123BH6PM TM4C123BH6PZ TM4C123BH6ZRB TM4C123FE6PM TM4C123FH6PM TM4C123GE6PM TM4C123GE6PZ TM4C123GH6PGE TM4C123GH6PM TM4C123GH6PZ TM4C123GH6ZRB TM4C123GH6ZXR

120MHz

TM4C1290NCPDT TM4C1290NCZAD TM4C1292NCPDT TM4C1292NCZAD TM4C1294KCPDT TM4C1294NCPDT TM4C1294NCZAD TM4C1297NCZAD TM4C1299KCZAD TM4C1299NCZAD TM4C129CNCPDT TM4C129CNCZAD TM4C129DNCPDT TM4C129DNCZAD TM4C129EKCPDT TM4C129ENCPDT TM4C129ENCZAD TM4C129LNCZAD TM4C129XKCZAD TM4C129XNCZAD

2. Automated builds

The automated build script has been updated.

Switches added:

Switch for including examples in build process

Switch for removing built files from hard-drive( slower, but doesn’t take up memory )

These updates provide a more stable and faster build process for all chips.



What's coming next?

mikroSDK support for AVR architecture, with the official release of mikroC AI for AVR

CMake & GCC support with RISC-V MCUs

For a full list of all improvements and bug fixes please check out the RoadMap and Release changes on the NECTO Studio page.