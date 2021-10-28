NECTO Studio update 1.8.3

Dear NECTO Studio user,
The road to "all-in-one" IDE continues with another list of new features and improvements. This month the multi-architectural software development kit - mikroSDK is getting a brand new update. TIVA chips are now officially supported in NECTO Studio. 71 new TIVA chips now have full mikroBUS™ functionality. Amongst other, 17 new hardware definitions have been added as well.
NEW FEATURES
1. NEW VENDOR IN mikroSDK
As of this version, 71 TIVA chips are officially supported in mikroSDK 2.0.
The TIVA support translates to all mikroBUS™ modules and Click boards™. Now, you can integrate any of the 71 MCU’s with any of the almost 1000 supported Click boards™ and not worry about code portability.
Following modules are fully supported:
- ADC
- Full module support
- SPI
- Full module support
- UART
- Full module support
- Implemented using interrupts
- I2C
- Full module support
- PWM
- Full module support
- GPIO
- Full module support
For a full list of all TIVA-supported chips, please have a look at the following document.
2. New hardware support
The newest NECTO release with mikroSDK 2.3.0 brings you a major update to an already amazing SDK package. NECTO Studio and mikroSDK now support 17 additional hardware. For a detailed list of all newly added hardware, please have a look at the documentation.
3. PLANET DEBUG
All Planet Debug systems with TIVA chips have been updated with the latest mikroSDK packages. You can now run any of the almost 1000 Click examples hassle-free on any of the Planet Debug systems.
For more information on Planet Debug please visit the official page.
IMPROVEMENTS
1. MCU default configurations
Updated default configuration files for 71 MCU’s. Setting adequate values for MCU configuration can be quite bothersome sometimes, so we took the time to help you out.
Now, you don’t have to worry if your MCU is set-up correctly or not. Following MCU’s are affected with this change:
80MHz
|
TM4C1230C3PM
|
TM4C1230D5PM
|
TM4C1230E6PM
|
TM4C1230H6PM
|
TM4C1231C3PM
|
TM4C1231D5PM
|
TM4C1231D5PZ
|
TM4C1231E6PM
|
TM4C1231E6PZ
|
TM4C1231H6PGE
|
TM4C1231H6PM
|
TM4C1231H6PZ
|
TM4C1232C3PM
|
TM4C1232D5PM
|
TM4C1232E6PM
|
TM4C1232H6PM
|
TM4C1233C3PM
|
TM4C1233D5PM
|
TM4C1233D5PZ
|
TM4C1233E6PM
|
TM4C1233E6PZ
|
TM4C1233H6PGE
|
TM4C1233H6PM
|
TM4C1233H6PZ
|
TM4C1236D5PM
|
TM4C1236E6PM
|
TM4C1236H6PM
|
TM4C1237D5PM
|
TM4C1237D5PZ
|
TM4C1237E6PM
|
TM4C1237E6PZ
|
TM4C1237H6PGE
|
TM4C1237H6PM
|
TM4C1237H6PZ
|
TM4C123AE6PM
|
TM4C123AH6PM
|
TM4C123BE6PM
|
TM4C123BE6PZ
|
TM4C123BH6PGE
|
TM4C123BH6PM
|
TM4C123BH6PZ
|
TM4C123BH6ZRB
|
TM4C123FE6PM
|
TM4C123FH6PM
|
TM4C123GE6PM
|
TM4C123GE6PZ
|
TM4C123GH6PGE
|
TM4C123GH6PM
|
TM4C123GH6PZ
|
TM4C123GH6ZRB
|
TM4C123GH6ZXR
120MHz
|
TM4C1290NCPDT
|
TM4C1290NCZAD
|
TM4C1292NCPDT
|
TM4C1292NCZAD
|
TM4C1294KCPDT
|
TM4C1294NCPDT
|
TM4C1294NCZAD
|
TM4C1297NCZAD
|
TM4C1299KCZAD
|
TM4C1299NCZAD
|
TM4C129CNCPDT
|
TM4C129CNCZAD
|
TM4C129DNCPDT
|
TM4C129DNCZAD
|
TM4C129EKCPDT
|
TM4C129ENCPDT
|
TM4C129ENCZAD
|
TM4C129LNCZAD
|
TM4C129XKCZAD
|
TM4C129XNCZAD
2. Automated builds
The automated build script has been updated.
Switches added:
- Switch for including examples in build process
- Switch for removing built files from hard-drive( slower, but doesn’t take up memory )
These updates provide a more stable and faster build process for all chips.
What's coming next?
- mikroSDK support for AVR architecture, with the official release of mikroC AI for AVR
- CMake & GCC support with RISC-V MCUs
For a full list of all improvements and bug fixes please check out the RoadMap and Release changes on the NECTO Studio page.