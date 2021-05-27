NECTO Studio update 1.7.0

Dear NECTO Studio user,

After only a month, one more NECTO Studio update is here. This will be one long update since our Software team worked really hard, and has a lot of great news to share!



Continue reading to see what they have prepared for you.

NEW FEATURES

1. SETUP



In this new NECTO Studio release the focus is on UI/UX improvements. Certain very complex actions, such as configuring hardware, software and mikroSDK setup, have been reduced to just a few steps. But the major benefit of this new update is its new SETUP feature – which transitions profiles into setups.

SETUP now contains the complete configurations of your project:

Compiler and accompanying settings

SDK and SDK version used

Target development board

Target MCU and configuration

Target display

Programmer and its settings

Once created, the setup can be used for all your projects that use the same development board and MCU. Even better - once you create your setup, you will never have to configure any future projects, unless you want to change your hardware or software. With the power of MikroE’s mikroSDK and the new setup concept, you can easily switch between different architectures without changing the code.

2. EXPORT PROJECT

We have added the option to send your configurated project to a different user. Our Export project collates the selected setup and previously-built SDK libraries. Therefore, another user does not have to worry about configuration because a project sent using Export installs automatically and sets up everything as required. In other words, the project is self-configurable.

3. MISCELLANEOUS

NECTO Studio comes with new themes! There are new light and dark mode color schemes to suit different lighting conditions and preferences.

IMPROVEMENTS

1. HOMEPAGE

The NECTO Studio homepage features an improved layout with the 6 most-used actions highlighted to make programming easy:

New project

Open project

Examples

Planet Debug

Package Manager

Manage Setups

2. NEW PROJECT WIZARD

Thanks to SETUP, creating projects is easier than ever. We have also added a SETUP progress widget so that you can manage your project.

3. LEFT SIDEBAR

We continuously strive to make NECTO Studio intuitive and easy to use. We listen to your suggestions carefully. That’s why our NECTO team has adjusted the left sidebar to include the most used actions. You can find them in the following order:

4. DEBUGGER

Debugger controls are now shown only when you use the debug. They appear in a form of a “floating” toolbar which is very useful when used in combination with Planet Debug.

5. PLANET DEBUG

Planet Debug just got smarter! You don’t have to check if your current project is properly configured and paired with Planet Debug anymore. Just choose and connect to one of the development boards, and Planet Debug will automatically select the relevant setup configuring everything needed for a successful debug session.

6. PACKAGE MANAGER

A further useful improvement is the “Open Example” button. This button appears right after the installation, and enables you to package example fast - just one click.

7. MAIN TOOLBAR & OUTPUT PANEL

The main toolbar has been completely removed and the output panel is hidden by default. This provides more space for the code editor. NECTO Studio now has a status bar that is placed below the Right Panel so you can always see if you have any warnings and errors from your compiler, as well as information about your active setup.

What's coming next?