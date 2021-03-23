NECTO Studio UPDATE 1.6.0

Hello NECTO Studio users,

The whole NECTO Studio concept revolves around the idea of "Advanced integration". Our software team is moving fast towards that idea. After only a month, we have one more NECTO Studio update for you!

Let's see what our Software team has prepared for you in this update:

NEW FEATURES

1. AVR architecture is integrated into Necto Studio!



The biggest star of this release is 8bit Microchip AVR family MCUs.



This means that we have one more compiler integrated into NECTO Studio - mikroC AI for AVR.



Take your favorite AVR MCU, from ATtiny via ATmega to ATXmega, and give them a test drive from NECTO Studio today!



With all the libraries already available in the PRO version of the compiler and with an integrated project importer, you can continue where you left off from the PRO Compiler in NECTO Studio.



Don't forget that you can use a fully-functional NECTO Studio with a 90-day trial license for FREE, so you don't have to worry about the license right away.

2. Planet Debug no longer requires time tokens!

We wanted to simplify the whole process of using Planet Debug for you. Planet Debug no longer requires time tokens. Enjoy online real-time hardware debugging freely.

Planet Debug GDB servers are now AWS hosted, improving the availability of Planet Debug hosted boards.

3. Planet Debug university program-oriented improvements



Planet Debug improved with administrator type of account, enabling better organization, scheduling, and time management of hosted development boards. It is especially convenient for school/laboratory type of environments where the administrator (e.g. professor) can reserve Planet Debug time on a specific development board for users (e.g. students). All that without leaving the comforts of Necto Studio.

4. All perpetual licenses are extended for one additional year



We wanted to thank everyone who is a part of our journey of shaping NECTO Studio and the embedded world. We decided to extend perpetual licenses for one additional year for everyone who bought a license, as a sign of appreciation.



Thank you for your support!

SPECIAL OFFER

As always, we have special offers for our loyal customers.

For everyone who purchased mikroC PRO for AVR in 2020, mikroC AI for AVR is FREE on this link.

And if you have purchased mikroC PRO for AVR prior to 2020 you get:

A 80% discount on the Perpetual License if you buy until 30.04 of 2021,

on the Perpetual License if you buy until of 2021, A 60% discount on the Perpetual License if you buy in May of 2021,

on the Perpetual License if you buy in of 2021, A 40% discount on the Perpetual License if you buy in June of 2021,



And if you have not been a user before, you can get mikroC AI for AVR with a 30% discount.

IMPROVEMENTS

All Free boards are connectable now without prompting for a time token. You can use any board for 3 hours without interruption.



Speed up time for connecting and configuring specific board on Planet Debug.



Added location label for every board.



Improved stability of Planet Debug GDB servers.



Improved stability for Planet Debug camera live streams.



Mikroe hosted boards are now located on multiple gateways, improving performance and stability.

What's coming next?

mikroSDK support for PIC32 architecture, with the official release of mikroC AI for PIC32.

mikroSDK support for more ARM vendors (Tiva, Kinetis, and more).

mikroSDK support for dsPIC architecture, with the official release of mikroC AI for dsPIC.

Your Mikroe