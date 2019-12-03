NECTO Studio is here

Your browser does not support HTML5 video.

This revolutionary IDE brings you a powerful editor, Wi-Fi and USB In-circuit debugging support, GUI designer, package manager, advanced project management, and much, much more.

NECTO Studio is a productive cross-platform environment available on Windows, Linux, and macOS. Teams of designers and developers can now share the same project across different platforms keeping the same look and feel.

The evolution of coding is here with a modern editor and smart back-end code model support. Focus on your code, and let the intelligent code completion write the correct syntax for you, suggest proper names, and auto-close brackets.

With a unique integrated NECTO Designer, you can create amazing user interfaces. Drag and drop visual elements, and the NECTO Studio generates hundreds (or more) lines of code for you.

Find your favorite Click Board library and working example through Package Manager. Empower the community by creating and sharing your code and always be notified about new versions of installed packages, and easily update in one click.

Many other features lie ahead, so we employ you to take advantage of the longest time trial on the market - Get fully unlocked, feature-rich NECTO for three months, and explore it to the most delicate details before purchase!

For more information about NECTO Studio, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe