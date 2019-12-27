NECTO Studio – Improvements & Bug Fixes

Hello, NECTO Studio users, we have an important update for you!

We are in a giving mood, because of the whole holiday spirit that is going around, so we have decided to improve certain features & fix some bugs when it comes to NECTO Studio, our newest revolutionary IDE. Also, we plan on reviewing and upgrading this IDE on a more regular basis, as part of our holiday gift to you!

So, even though NECTO Studio is still in the BETA version, Mikroe's Software team has decided to update you with improvements and bug fixes before 2020 starts and to invite you to be a part of the process that is shaping the future of this product.

Here is the list of current improvements & bug fixes:

Necto Studio BETA build 1.0.1 Update

Improvements

SSL Wi-Fi programming and debug support added

Login dialog redesigned to be more intuitive

File->exit option added

Remember last folder location in open dialogue

Bug fixes

Crash on find references when searching on non-source files

Active tab text cropped with longer filenames

Bookmarks can not be removed from the bookmark list.

Problem with unknown include file

Find reference does not return correct/complete findings

Create a resource file when no opened projects, crashes Necto Studio

Same icon for Necto Studio and Necto Maintenance Tool

Programmer & Debugger various fixes

Go to definition problem on function without the source file

Code explorer in some cases does not find the function definition

Removing a project from recent list crashes the application

Cancel on the close active project closes the project anyway

Necto does not remember the state of Output message column width

Program and Erase chip actions enabled without active project

Code explorer search on non-source file crashes IDE

Compiler output message typos

Project templates for TFT boards generating wrong TFT orientation

Run meMake on a non-active project does not work

Edit project settings view does not update on active project change

Code explorer crashes on macOS on getting document symbol request

That‘s the current status, but as mentioned prior – we will continue working on regular updates to make things run even more smoothly than ever before.

Just a quick reminder – if you have not started using NECTO Studio, you can start your free, fully functional trial today by visiting its official page. Also, if you want to be one of the early adopters, we offer NECTO with a 30% discount by the end of March 2020!

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe