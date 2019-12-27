NECTO Studio – Improvements & Bug Fixes

Hello, NECTO Studio users, we have an important update for you!
We are in a giving mood, because of the whole holiday spirit that is going around, so we have decided to improve certain features & fix some bugs when it comes to NECTO Studio, our newest revolutionary IDE. Also, we plan on reviewing and upgrading this IDE on a more regular basis, as part of our holiday gift to you!
So, even though NECTO Studio is still in the BETA version, Mikroe's Software team has decided to update you with improvements and bug fixes before 2020 starts and to invite you to be a part of the process that is shaping the future of this product.
Here is the list of current improvements & bug fixes:
Necto Studio BETA build 1.0.1 Update
Improvements
- SSL Wi-Fi programming and debug support added
- Login dialog redesigned to be more intuitive
- File->exit option added
- Remember last folder location in open dialogue
Bug fixes
- Crash on find references when searching on non-source files
- Active tab text cropped with longer filenames
- Bookmarks can not be removed from the bookmark list.
- Problem with unknown include file
- Find reference does not return correct/complete findings
- Create a resource file when no opened projects, crashes Necto Studio
- Same icon for Necto Studio and Necto Maintenance Tool
- Programmer & Debugger various fixes
- Go to definition problem on function without the source file
- Code explorer in some cases does not find the function definition
- Removing a project from recent list crashes the application
- Cancel on the close active project closes the project anyway
- Necto does not remember the state of Output message column width
- Program and Erase chip actions enabled without active project
- Code explorer search on non-source file crashes IDE
- Compiler output message typos
- Project templates for TFT boards generating wrong TFT orientation
- Run meMake on a non-active project does not work
- Edit project settings view does not update on active project change
- Code explorer crashes on macOS on getting document symbol request
That‘s the current status, but as mentioned prior – we will continue working on regular updates to make things run even more smoothly than ever before.
Just a quick reminder – if you have not started using NECTO Studio, you can start your free, fully functional trial today by visiting its official page. Also, if you want to be one of the early adopters, we offer NECTO with a 30% discount by the end of March 2020!
Sincerely yours,
Mikroe