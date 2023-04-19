We are bringing one more fashionable MIKROE T-shirt to our collection!

With the rise of the popularity of RISC-V, it was not a matter of will we support it. It was just a matter of time. In one of the latest NECTO updates we have added full support for RISC-V architecture. Just like our newest T-shirt says "Everybody plays it safe. We're gonna RISC-V it." :) It is 100% cotton, in navy blue color, and it comes in various different sizes.

Get your NECTO RISC-V T-shirt and feel like you're part of our team.

ABOUT MIKROE

