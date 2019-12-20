NECTO offers are now active

The unique NECTO offers are now officially active!

Because of the holiday spirit, we have decided to extend these special offers even further.

NECTO Studio has arrived with a powerful editor, Wi-Fi and USB In-circuit debugging support, GUI designer, package manager, advanced project management, and much, much more!

The year of innovation has brought us yet another great product - this productive cross-platform environment available on Windows, Linux, and macOS with some amazing key features.

We have extended these incredible offers for you if you want to have NECTO. If you have already been a user of the mikroC PRO for ARM, depending on the year of the purchase, you can get a sizeable discount to switch to a NECTO Studio Perpetual license :

If you have already purchased mikroC PRO for ARM in 2019 – you get a free Perpetual license for NECTO

– you get a for NECTO If you have purchased mikroC PRO for ARM before 2019 , you get discounts on the Perpetual license – 80% off if you buy NECTO until the end of January 2020, 60% off if you buy NECTO until the end of February 2020, and 40% off if you buy NECTO until the end of March 2020

, you get discounts on the if you buy NECTO until the end of if you buy NECTO until the end of February 2020, if you buy NECTO until the end of March 2020 If you haven’t been a mikroC PRO for ARM user before, you can get NECTO for 30% off until the end of March 2020

All of these discounts are available on the NECTO Studio license page.

If you are not sure about buying NECTO right away, we offer a 3 month long trial of fully unlocked, fully functional, feature-rich NECTO – explore it to the finest details before the purchase!

Learn even more about this revolutionary IDE by visiting the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe