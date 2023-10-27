NECTO Has Got USB Stack supported!

Imagine an innovative IDE that is constantly evolving to meet the needs of developers. NECTO could be that IDE. Little while ago, NECTO IDE got an interesting update in terms of its software stack. USB library got supported! tinyUSB library, USB stack had been integrated into NECTO Studio IDE. It opens up possibilities for creating applications in domains such as IoT devices and robotics, by offering an intuitive interface for managing USB-related tasks.



This YouTube episode will bring new insights about connecting tinyUSB software stack, mikroSDK software stack and necessary hardware, in order to manage files, just as if You would use USB Thumb Drive!

USB is hard to grasp, but it’ll pay off

USB (Universal Serial Bus) is a ubiquitous and essential technology in the world of computing and electronics. It serves as a standardized interface for connecting a vast array of devices to computers and other host systems. USB has revolutionized the way we interact with hardware, offering a versatile and plug-and-play solution for peripherals like keyboards, mice, printers, and external storage devices. Whether you're charging your smartphone, transferring data to a flash drive, or connecting high-end peripherals, USB remains a foundational technology that simplifies our digital lives and fosters compatibility across a wide range of devices.

We remind you that NECTO Studio IDE is completely free for non-commercial use, and you can download it for Windows, MacOS, and Linux at the official NECTO Studio page.



The decision to start releasing tutorials for MIKROE software and hardware product lines proves to be immensely beneficial for our company and our valued customers. By providing accessible and comprehensive guidance, we empower individuals, regardless of their expertise level, to unlock the full potential of NECTO Studio. These tutorials will serve as invaluable resources, accelerating the learning curve and reducing the barriers to entry for our products. By offering step-by-step instructions, practical demonstrations, and real-life examples, we enable users to gain a deep understanding of our software and hardware, maximizing their efficiency and productivity. Moreover, these tutorials foster a stronger connection between our customers and our brand, as they appreciate the support and resources we provide to help them SUCCEED!





