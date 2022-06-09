We're gonna RISC-V it - NECTO Studio 2.0

NECTO Studio 2.0 release is coming next week! Until the official release, we will slowly reveal some of the new features and improvements NECTO Studio 2.0 brings.



With the rise of popularity in RISC-V, it was not a matter of will we support it? It was just a matter of time. Well, the wait is over. We have added full support for RISC-V architecture. The main attraction is that RISC-V is completely free, so why not take this chance to ease your way into it. The chips we have supported are GIGADEVICE's RISC-V Bumblebee Core Mainstream Line of devices.

The chips are:

GD32VF103CBT6 GD32VF103C4T6 GD32VF103C6T6 GD32VF103C8T6 GD32VF103R4T6 GD32VF103R6T6 GD32VF103R8T6 GD32VF103RBT6 GD32VF103T4U6 GD32VF103T6U6 GD32VF103T8U6 GD32VF103TBU6 GD32VF103V8T6 GD32VF103VBT6

Here is what one of our software developers had to say:

"The main difference between our approach and any other is that all the MCU's are fully supported in our mikroSDK. This basically means that you will be able to use any of our almost 1150 click packages. All you need to do is simply create a setup, open the package and you're good to go. Additionally, we have added all definitions for the GD32VF103 devices so you are free to use it however you want, with or without mikroSDK. You will be able to work directly with the registers. All in all, the biggest benefit of using RISC-V in NECTO Studio is the time you save."

Simply open NECTO Studio, create a project for RISC-V, and start coding or reuse a previous code as demonstrated in the video example.







Stay tuned for more features, we will keep you updated every day until the official release.



Your MIKROE