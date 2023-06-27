NECTO 4.0 IS ON IT'S WAY!

Software updates symbolize the developers' dedication to refining and augmenting their product, addressing known issues, and responding to user feedback. Updates serve as a means to deliver new features, functionalities, and security patches, ensuring that the software remains relevant and resilient in an ever-evolving technological landscape. By continually updating NECTO Studio, MIKROE developers are showcasing their commitment to providing a high-quality, cutting-edge experience. Ultimately, these constant software updates are a testament to the dynamic nature of technology and the perpetual pursuit of excellence, enabling NECTO to adapt, grow, and deliver continued value to its users.

We are excited to present you with the teaser video of our NECTO Studio Series category on YouTube, and we hope it will bring you excitement and build anticipation for this upcoming release. Our Creative Roads Manager, Branko Jaksic will present you with NECTO 4.0 highlights from which you will get some hints on what our software developers have been working on lately. He will be discussing latest NECTO Studio updates which are going to happen soon! Let's get started:



New features, Improvements, Fixes

Explaining what will be included in the next set of updates for a software product holds paramount importance for multiple reasons. Firstly, it fosters transparency and open communication between the development team and the user base. Secondly, explaining upcoming updates demonstrates the developers' commitment to customer satisfaction and their willingness to address user needs.

Here are some of the NECTO Studio v4.0 update highlights:

Open-source Compiler added. NECTO Studio has added yet another Open-Source software (toolchain) into its Compiler/Linker collection.

File System Library added. You will be able to open, write or read files of data!

Data Plot feature. A real-time data collecting tool for acquiring and visualizing data from a microcontroller.

A real-time data collecting tool for acquiring and visualizing data from a microcontroller. - SDK Libraries for a new set of MCUs. As you may know, NECTO Studio has SDK libraries integrated into itself. They are called "mikroSDK" libraries. You can develop embedded projects with them. There are a total number of 5 supported architectures (ARM, PIC, PIC32, AVR and RISV-V) in mikroSDK.

From now on, there will be another architecture supported... Kind of neat!

SEE IT FOR YOURSELF

In conclusion, the decision to start releasing news or "heads-up" for MIKROE software and hardware product lines proves to be immensely beneficial for our company and our valued customers. By providing accessible and comprehensive guidance, we empower individuals, regardless of their expertise level, to unlock the full potential NECTO Studio. These news will serve as invaluable resources, accelerating the learning curve and reducing the barriers to entry for our products. We enable users to gain a deep understanding of our software and hardware, maximizing their efficiency and productivity. Moreover, these headlines foster a stronger connection between our customers and our brand, as they appreciate the support and resources we provide to help them SUCCEED!



