NDIR CO2 click - measure an absolute CO2 concentration

Did you know that increased concentration of CO2 can make you sleepy, tired and can cause you a headache? Of course, the really big concentration of this gas can be fatal, so we need to be very careful since CO2 does not have any color or smell. This makes it very hard to detect it without a device with an appropriate sensor, like the one we're presenting to you today.



NDIR CO2 click is an advanced integrated CO2 gas sensor system, which is able to measure an absolute CO2 concentration, by utilizing the CDM7160 integrated sensor from Figaro Engineering Inc. Some of the uses are for conditioning applications, indoor air quality control applications, automatic fresh air exchange and venting system applications etc.



The CDM7160 sensor has the ability to output data in two ways: depending on the status of the MSEL pin, it can use either UART or I2C communication interface. If this pin is pulled to a LOW logic level, the I2C interface will be selected after the CDM7160 reset cycle. Otherwise, a UART interface will be selected. Since the communication pins are shared between the interfaces (SCL/RX and SDA/TX), they need to be switched to the corresponding pins of the mikroBUS™ whenever the different type of communication is used.



If you want to get more details please check its webpage.



