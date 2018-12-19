NB IoT click – providing global NB connectivity

NB IoT click is a perfect choice for a wide range of IoT applications such as smart metering, bike sharing, smart parking, smart city, security and asset tracking, home appliances, agricultural and environmental monitoring, and more.

NB IoT click offers LTE Cat NB1 connectivity by utilizing Quectel BC95-G. This is a specialized multi-band IoT module with very low power requirements and compact form factor, making it perfectly suited for various IoT-based applications.

This module is an embedded IoT communication solution which supports several NB frequency bands, offering an alternative to similar Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) solutions, such as those offered by Sigfox and LoRa. Its most important advantage is the ability to use already widely established cellular network infrastructures.

Did you know?

NB-IoT is an LPWAN radio technology standard. It is developed by 3GPP to enable a wide range of cellular devices and services.

NB-IoT focuses specifically on indoor coverage, high connection density, low cost, and long battery life. NB-IoT uses a subset of the LTE standard. It limits the bandwidth to a single narrow-band of 200kHz.

