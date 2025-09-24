NB IoT 6 Click for reliable Narrowband IoT connectivity in embedded applications

Connect smart meters, trackers, and sensors over long distances using the BC65’s NB-IoT coverage across global LTE bands

NB IoT 6 Click is a compact add-on board that provides Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) connectivity for embedded applications. It is based on the BC65, a multi-band NB-IoT module from Quectel, which is compliant with 3GPP Release 13 and Release 14 standards.

KEY FEATURES:



Multi-band NB-IoT Module: Supports LTE bands B1, B3, B5, B8, B20, and B28, operating across a wide frequency range of 700MHz to 2.2GHz

Supports LTE bands B1, B3, B5, B8, B20, and B28, operating across a wide frequency range of 700MHz to 2.2GHz Ultra-Low Power Consumption: Designed for energy-efficient IoT applications

High RF Performance: Features a transmission power of 23dBm±2dB and a receiving sensitivity of −114dBm

Multiple UART Interfaces: Includes a main UART with hardware flow control, along with auxiliary and debug UARTs

10-bit ADC: Integrates a general-purpose 10-bit ADC channel

SIM Card Holder: Provides a slot for a SIM card to connect to a cellular network

Network Status LED: A visual indicator for network connection status

APPLICATIONS:



Used for remote reading of utility meters

Provides long-range, low-power connectivity for tracking assets

Enables sensors in smart parking systems to communicate with a central server

Suitable for wearable devices that require cellular connectivity

Used in smart farming for monitoring crops and livestock

Supports various smart city and environmental sensors

