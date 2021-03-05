NB IoT 5 Click is a compact add-on board suitable as narrow-band Internet of Things universal wireless communication solution. This board features the OT01-5, a high-performance NB-IoT module with ultra-low power consumption allowing battery life of about ten years from Notion. It supports a broad range of frequency bands almost worldwide. It provides serial interfaces, UART and SPI, with protocol stacks such as UDP/TCP, CoAP, LWM2M, and others. It is offering an alternative to similar Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) solutions. This Click board™ is suitable for a wide range of IoT applications such as smart gas/water meters, information collection, security monitoring, smart city/home, and other applications.



For more information about the NB IoT 5 Click, visit the product page.

